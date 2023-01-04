Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Los Angeles Lakers Lose 2 Stars To InjuriesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
Biden Expected To Make Major Kennedy Announcement
The White House is expected to announce in the coming days that former United States Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be the next special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to new reporting in CNN.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
Biden administration's new 'woke' billion-dollar grant program will further divide America: Ben Carson
A United States Department of Transportation grant program drew the critique of 'Hannity' guest host Tammy Bruce and former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on Friday.
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden White House met with the biggest crypto scam artist in US history
Fox News host Jesse Watters unveils former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had multiple meetings with the Biden White House to discuss cryptocurrency matters on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Washington Examiner
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Biden to renominate Garcetti, others as new Senate begins
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden still wants former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who has been shadowed by a controversy over sexual harassment, to serve as his ambassador to India. He plans to renominate Garcetti as the new congressional session begins, according to a White House official who...
President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit
President Biden revealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president was named TIME Magazine's "Man of the Year" during a press conference at the White House.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Deleted Biden campaign ad slamming Buttigieg's lack of experience resurfaces amid multiple crises
A 2020 Biden campaign ad ripping Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for his lack of experience has resurfaced despite the video being deleted more than two years.
Trump, bogged down by legal woes, demands Justice Department investigate Biden
Former President Donald Trump called for a new Justice Department investigation into President Joe Biden, even as he himself is staring down multiple federal investigations to start the new year.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet Biden at the White House today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and will address Congress in a trip aimed at underscoring U.S. support for the country as Russia's war against its neighbor drags on. During the visit, Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in new security aid,...
White House aides recall in new book Biden’s fury over border: ‘You could hear the president cursing’
President Biden was furious over the influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border early in his administration, according to a new book about the Biden White House. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” described that Biden’s aides have never seen him as angry as he was over the…
qhubonews.com
President Biden has revealed his selection of major appointees.
WASHINGTON – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration. Ana A. Escrogima, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Sultanate of OmanJean Elizabeth Manes, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of the ColombiaErvin Jose Massinga, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of EthiopiaMatthew D. Murray, Nominee for the Rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service as United States Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)Yael Lempert, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of JordanStephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of PeruDorothy Camille Shea, Nominee for Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and the Deputy Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations as well as Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United NationsDemetrios L. Kouzoukas, Nominee for Member of the Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, and the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Federal Disability Insurance Board of Trustees.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s regulatory agenda is poison for economy
A new document released by the Biden administration again leads to the conclusion that the easiest identifier of modern self-styled “progressives” is that they really, really want to run other people’s lives. Each year, the U.S. president must release a Unified Regulatory Agenda for purposes of public...
Comments / 1