WASHINGTON – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration. Ana A. Escrogima, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Sultanate of OmanJean Elizabeth Manes, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of the ColombiaErvin Jose Massinga, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of EthiopiaMatthew D. Murray, Nominee for the Rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service as United States Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)Yael Lempert, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of JordanStephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of PeruDorothy Camille Shea, Nominee for Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and the Deputy Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations as well as Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United NationsDemetrios L. Kouzoukas, Nominee for Member of the Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, and the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Federal Disability Insurance Board of Trustees.

