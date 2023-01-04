ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
qhubonews.com

President Biden has revealed his selection of major appointees.

WASHINGTON – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration. Ana A. Escrogima, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Sultanate of OmanJean Elizabeth Manes, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of the ColombiaErvin Jose Massinga, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Democratic Republic of EthiopiaMatthew D. Murray, Nominee for the Rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service as United States Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)Yael Lempert, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of JordanStephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of PeruDorothy Camille Shea, Nominee for Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and the Deputy Representative of the United States of America in the Security Council of the United Nations as well as Representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations, during her tenure of service as Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United NationsDemetrios L. Kouzoukas, Nominee for Member of the Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, and the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Federal Disability Insurance Board of Trustees.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s regulatory agenda is poison for economy

A new document released by the Biden administration again leads to the conclusion that the easiest identifier of modern self-styled “progressives” is that they really, really want to run other people’s lives. Each year, the U.S. president must release a Unified Regulatory Agenda for purposes of public...

