Wisconsin State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
SFGate

A Democratic Survival Guide to the New House GOP Majority

Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the soon-to-be House minority leader, has been telling his fellow Democratic lawmakers to think of the next two years this way: The White House is the client, House Democrats are the defense attorney. Indeed, the Biden administration has huddled a coterie of legal, legislative, and communications specialists to map out likely vectors of GOP oversight and will hire more into the effort. Ashley Etienne, who led House Democrats’ impeachment war room, has dispatched top protégés to communications posts at federal agencies Republicans have indicated they’re eager to interrogate: the Departments of Homeland Security (over border security), Health and Human Services (over COVID), and Education (over woke indoctrination).
SFGate

Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power in what would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers Thursday.
The Hill

Five takeaways: How McCarthy won the Speakership

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the new Speaker of the House after an extraordinary week of 15 votes on the House floor that laid the divisions of his conference out for all to see.   It ended with the biggest political victory of McCarthy’s career, but the tumult raises questions over how he’ll lead fractious…
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

2 Men Accused of Protesting Iranian Regime Executed by Hanging

Two men were executed in Iran Saturday as ongoing protesters demonstrate in the country over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in morality police custody in September. Karate champion Mohammad Medi Karami and volunteer children’s coach Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged after being convicted of killing a member of Iran’s paramilitary force, known for targeting social uprisings and organized gatherings. Human rights organization Amnesty International said the men were convicted after being forced to confess responsibility for the murder. Four people have been executed in Iran since Amini’s death, over 40 protesters have been threatened with executions, and others have been arrested for their criticism of the dictatorial government.Read it at CNN
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

On Jan. 7, 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb. In 1608, an accidental fire devastated the Jamestown settlement in the Virginia Colony. In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the cathedral...

