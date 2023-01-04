Read full article on original website
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.
Gaetz formally nominates Trump for speaker, fails to get any votes
There might be more than four Republicans who will not vote for McCarthy under any circumstances.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
SFGate
A Democratic Survival Guide to the New House GOP Majority
Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the soon-to-be House minority leader, has been telling his fellow Democratic lawmakers to think of the next two years this way: The White House is the client, House Democrats are the defense attorney. Indeed, the Biden administration has huddled a coterie of legal, legislative, and communications specialists to map out likely vectors of GOP oversight and will hire more into the effort. Ashley Etienne, who led House Democrats’ impeachment war room, has dispatched top protégés to communications posts at federal agencies Republicans have indicated they’re eager to interrogate: the Departments of Homeland Security (over border security), Health and Human Services (over COVID), and Education (over woke indoctrination).
Abortion, China, big government: Republicans gear up to flex U.S. House muscles
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hours after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally clinched the U.S. House speaker role, his party was already rolling out its initial legislative steps: the creation of committees to investigate China and the "weaponization of the federal government," and a bill that could potentially limit abortion care nationwide.
WEKU
Historic House speaker showdown highlighted matters of race and representation
Questions about race and representation permeated the debate over who can best reflect the will of the American electorate on the Hill.
Dan Bongino hits back at 'garbage narrative' on House Speaker battle: A 'glorious day' for America
'Unfiltered' host Dan Bongino celebrated the heated battle for House Speaker on 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' calling the days-long vote a 'glorious week' for America.
SFGate
Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power in what would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers Thursday.
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Five takeaways: How McCarthy won the Speakership
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the new Speaker of the House after an extraordinary week of 15 votes on the House floor that laid the divisions of his conference out for all to see. It ended with the biggest political victory of McCarthy’s career, but the tumult raises questions over how he’ll lead fractious…
Candace Owens Wins $115K Against Black Conservative Kimberly Klacik Who Sued Her for Defamation
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged victorious in a lawsuit that was filed against her by a Black conservative politician, Kimberly Klacik, who sued the controversial author for over $20 million in the summer of 2021. According to Law & Crime, in addition to Owens winning the lawsuit, Klacik must...
2 Men Accused of Protesting Iranian Regime Executed by Hanging
Two men were executed in Iran Saturday as ongoing protesters demonstrate in the country over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in morality police custody in September. Karate champion Mohammad Medi Karami and volunteer children’s coach Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged after being convicted of killing a member of Iran’s paramilitary force, known for targeting social uprisings and organized gatherings. Human rights organization Amnesty International said the men were convicted after being forced to confess responsibility for the murder. Four people have been executed in Iran since Amini’s death, over 40 protesters have been threatened with executions, and others have been arrested for their criticism of the dictatorial government.Read it at CNN
Today in History: Today is Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
On Jan. 7, 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb. In 1608, an accidental fire devastated the Jamestown settlement in the Virginia Colony. In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors...
SFGate
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the cathedral...
