Two men were executed in Iran Saturday as ongoing protesters demonstrate in the country over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in morality police custody in September. Karate champion Mohammad Medi Karami and volunteer children’s coach Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged after being convicted of killing a member of Iran’s paramilitary force, known for targeting social uprisings and organized gatherings. Human rights organization Amnesty International said the men were convicted after being forced to confess responsibility for the murder. Four people have been executed in Iran since Amini’s death, over 40 protesters have been threatened with executions, and others have been arrested for their criticism of the dictatorial government.Read it at CNN

19 MINUTES AGO