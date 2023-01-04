SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another tally in the win column on Friday evening, with a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. A back-and-forth first and second period kept the matchup close after 40 minutes of play. The Stampede marked three goals, two in the first period and one in the second, and the Buccaneers marking two, one in each period.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO