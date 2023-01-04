Hi! My name’s Pawla! (CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT MY ADOPTION APPLICATION!) I am a very curious and attentive, 1-year-old kitty who has been perfect described as an “expert snuggler!” I absolutely LOVE to cuddle and will happily show you and give you all of the attention and affection you could possibly want and need!

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO