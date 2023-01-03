ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree falls over, crushes sedan in Scripps Ranch

By Caleb Lunetta
 3 days ago

A tree crew cleans up a 60-foot eucalyptus tree that fell and crushed a 2001 Honda Accord on Willow Creek Road in Scripps Ranch on January 3, 2023. The tree fell around 4am and no one was hurt in the incident, but the car was destroyed. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A 60-foot eucalyptus tree fell over early in the morning Tuesday, crushing a blue sedan parked underneath it in Scripps Ranch, police said.

A witness reported the fallen tree around 4 a.m. on Willow Creek Road Road near Pomerado Road, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The tree fell through the middle of the 2001 Honda Accord and then blocked two traffic lanes, Buttle said. Drivers had to swerve to dodge the tree on the poorly lit road, he added.

Crews were seen Tuesday morning working to clear the tree and car from the road.

No injuries were reported.

The tree fell after rain fell over several days in San Diego County. National Weather Services officials announced more rain this week, and another wind advisory will be in effect Thursday.

