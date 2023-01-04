ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, PA

Students return to Hopewell Elementary after water and air quality tests

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Hopewell Area School District welcomed back students Tuesday, including at the elementary school after multiple students become sick last month.

The district believes it has gotten rid of the source of the odor which consisted of rodent debris and air quality tests found low levels of mold.

The district found no sewage-related bacteria and acceptable chlorine levels in water samples. Because they are waiting for one more report, the district has bottled water on site for students and cooking use.

On one day last month, the superintendent said about 30 students went home sick from school with another 130 absent altogether.

The district posted results from the tests on its website and said there will be a presentation at the Jan. 10 school board meeting.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health hasn't concluded its investigation yet, but families will be notified when it's done.

