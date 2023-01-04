ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
bigislandnow.com

State of Hawai’i has a new poet laureate, succeeding Kealoha

Brandy Nālani McDougall has been selected as the second Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate, succeeding Kealoha, who served from 2012-2022. McDougall’s selection was part of the new collaborative initiative between the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.
KHON2

Hawaii Pop Con 2023 Returns to Hawaii Convention Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Pop Con 2023 will feature unique vendors, meet and greet and entertainment. Hawaii Pop Con 2023 returns with vendors, booths and more for those looking to add to their collectibles or start collecting. “We will have hundreds of vendors setup at booths all around the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Many people who knew him called him a "treasure" in Hawaii. University of Hawaii is making history within the driverless vehicle space as its top-ranked team competes in the Autonomous Challenge at CES for a second year. Remarkable overflight video shows lava fountaining inside of Kilauea's Halemaumau Crater. Updated: 2...
KHON2

Local Musician Kala’e Parish Debuts Newest Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and Songwriter Kala’e Parish just released his newest single “These Islands,” available to stream now on all digital platforms. Since 2020, local singer and songwriter Kala’e Parish is back on all digital platforms with his latest song representing the Hawaiian islands.
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hawai`i Island: Johnny's Restaurant

We were headed to an event and wanted to get something to eat on the way, and as I was looking online, I stumbled upon Johnny's Restaurant, an eatery on the Waikoloa Village Golf Course that was serving breakfast. The menu is limited, and in terms of omelets, there was...
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023

Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
elitetraveler.com

When is the Best Time to Visit Hawaii?

Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. With its sandy white beaches and idyllic weather, Hawaii guarantees an unforgettable vacation. And, since the pandemic, the state has seen its ultra-luxury real estate increasing at an unanticipated rate. Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of ceremonies and events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. When planning your trip, there are a few factors to consider, including the weather. But when is the best time to visit Hawaii?
