lagunabeachindy.com
Former St. Catherine Parish School a Unique Part of Laguna History
Laguna Beach recently bought the former St. Catherine of Siena Parish School for $23 million. Many thought it seemed a reasonable price for 6.5 acres of coastal land with 39,500 square feet of school buildings. But that’s the money part. Laguna Beach Indy columnist Skip Hellewell wondered about the human side of the story, did a little digging, and found not one but two parochial schools in Laguna, each with a lost story.
oc-breeze.com
Andrew Do to hold meet-and-greet event in Los Alamitos
Meet your new County Supervisor! Join Supervisor Andrew Do for a Los Alamitos Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Coffee and pastries will be provided. This event will be held at Los Alamitos Community Center, 10911 Oak Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720. Supervisor...
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M
The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces
Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
111-Room Marriott TownePlace Suites Planned in Carson
A site that is currently developed with a Motel 6 could soon be seeing another hotel development, according to plans filed with the City of Carson. Those plans, which were submitted by Arris Studio Architects, on behalf of Carson Hospitality Group, would bring a 111-room Marriott TownePlace Suites to the site at 888 E. Dominguez St.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove now accepting online applications for police positions
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 30, 2023. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join. Job openings for full-time and part-time positions include:. Police Recruit. Police Recruit – Academy Enrolled. Police Officer – Academy Trained...
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
Defunct Russo’s in Long Beach to Become Mediterranean-Inspired Restaurant
Marlena, a concept by restaurateur Robert Smith, will open in Naples in 2023
signalscv.com
The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
easyreadernews.com
Closed Pier, flooded Polliwog, huge waves: Manhattan Beach in-between rain
The South Bay caught a break Thursday afternoon when the huge California rainstorm of 2023 stopped briefly and opened up to sunshine. The rainfall brought massive waves to area beaches, and a flooded Polliwog Park, with picnic areas covered in overflow water. Both the Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach Piers closed early Thursday. The Manhattan Pier will be closed through Saturday. Per the City, “due to the high surf advisory and high tides,” with the surf forecasted to be upwards of 12 to 16 feet.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 7, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. A chance of rain will be possible early next...
oc-breeze.com
Chance Theater is proud to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the California Premiere of “Ride the Cyclone.” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell this lauded contemporary musical will preview from January 27 through February 3, and regular performances will begin February 4th and continue through February 26 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage.
After the rain, a flooded Chittick Field reminds us of its purpose and its history
Once known as “The Hole” or “El Hoyo” and even “The Dust Bowl,” the Dee Andrews Sports Complex at Chittick Field was originally designed to be a stormwater retention basin—and it still serves that purpose. The post After the rain, a flooded Chittick Field reminds us of its purpose and its history appeared first on Long Beach Post.
How the OC Streetcar Put Downtown Santa Ana on A New Path
It’s been a major year for Downtown Santa Ana, where a $509 million rail project could put the area and its Latino merchants on an entirely new track. The story goes back at least a decade, when a wave of small business owners first protested a tax on them collected by Downtown Inc., the downtown economic interest group which in turn was tasked with promoting the area.
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen Before
When you think of beachfront hotels in Southern California, establishments likeVEA Newport Beach probably come to mind. VEA, with its California-cool aesthetic, is the quintessential SoCal escape.
