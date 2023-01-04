Read full article on original website
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
cnycentral.com
Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
cnycentral.com
CBA student is one of fifteen in the country awarded the Cameron Impact Scholarship
Syracuse, N.Y. — The prestigious Cameron Impact Scholarship is awarded to fifteen students across the United States. Sravan Kodali is at senior at Christian Brother's Academy and is one of the 15 students selected for the scholarship. When Kodali received the news that he was awarded the scholarship, he was shocked.
cnycentral.com
Josh Kozlowski
If there’s anyone in CNY who knows about the weather, it’s Josh. He was born and raised in the small western suburb of Syracuse, Westvale. Josh lived through two major severe weather events: the Blizzard of ’93 and the Labor Day Storm of ‘98. It was these two events that got him genuinely interested in meteorology. He says he wanted to understand “how and why” these extreme events occurred and hopefully one day be able to warn people about the next one before it happens.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. No. 11 Virginia: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Virginia Blog: Streaking the Lawn. Rivalry: 11-6, Virginia.
cnycentral.com
TOYOTA HS ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Jenna & Julia Speich
BALDWINSVILLE — Congrats to Jenna & Julia Speich on being named our Toyota HS Athlete of the Week. The twin sisters and seniors on the Baldwinsville girls bowling team are committed to compete at the collegiate level. Both sisters are heading to the University of Central Missouri next year.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook
One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
syracuse.com
SUNY Oswego changes name after being recognized as a university
SUNY Oswego is getting a name change after being formally recognized as a university. The school announced this week that it will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.” The change took effect Jan. 1, 2023, and was approved by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley, who was authorized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse laboratory host free walk in clinic for Covid-19, RSV and Flu virus
North Syracuse, N.Y. — With Covid-19, RSV and flu cases swirling around, worries about a post-holiday spike in all three is causing one local medical lab in North Syracuse to help boost testing. Drakos Clinical Laboratories hosted a day of free walk-in testing for all three viruses, as an...
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
