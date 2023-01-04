Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
Digital Trends
This 3D laptop screen was the coolest thing I experienced at CES 2023
I won’t blame you if you hear the phrase, “3D laptop screen,” and roll your eyes. I was skeptical about it too. But I experienced two demos of these 3D laptop screens at CES 2023, and came away totally blown away by how immersive this technology was. The first experience I had with it was an actual gaming demo in an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop.
TechCrunch
Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package
The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
CNET
Eve Makes an Impressive Pivot from HomeKit to Matter at CES 2023
The Eve lineup of smart gadgets has been a steady presence in the smart home and at CES for the past several years, but the brand made some significant refinements to its pitch for 2023. A longtime stalwart of Apple's HomeKit standard, with sleek, unassuming devices designed specifically for integration with iOS and with Siri, Eve is now betting big on the newly launched Matter universal smart home standard to help expand its appeal beyond Apple fans -- and its first Matter-ready gadgets are due in stores within months.
TechCrunch
Trova launches a stylish hiding spot for your unmentionables
The device has a stylish design, comes in a couple of colors and can be unlocked using NFC or Bluetooth, and the app itself can be protected using the biometric locks built into current-generation smartphones. Calling the device a “safe” is probably a bit generous — the thin metal and relatively flimsy metal latches can probably be circumvented by throwing the box against a wall or hitting it with a hammer. If you need that level of protection, however, you’re well covered by an existing wall, floor or shelf-mounted safe solutions. This device is for a different user group.
TechCrunch
Google is working on cross-device notifications to let you resume media playback on the move
The idea behind cross-device notifications is that you can start playing a playlist or a podcast in your car and resume the playback on your phone or TV. Currently, Google is working on supporting YouTube Music and Spotify for this cross-device playback system. The company said it uses a combination...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
TechCrunch
Razer’s 5G Edge gaming handheld hits on January 26 for $400
The last few years have been interesting for handheld gaming as, following the smash success of the Switch, companies have adopted various approaches to making something better than a phone but not quite as involved as a full-on console. Valve’s Steam Deck has been the most visible of these attempts, but phone gaming conversion kits like the Backbone have also gained in popularity.
Android Auto’s massive redesign is finally rolling out to everyone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's been a long ride for the new Android Auto redesign. After initially leaking out way back in September of 2021 to an official unveil at last year's Google I/O, we've waited a long time to get our hands on this refreshed car-friendly UI. Today, after a two-month beta period, Google is taking to CES 2023 to announce Android Auto's new dashboard is coming to all drivers starting today.
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005231/en/ UEI announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally. #CES2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
Phone Arena
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Users online are reporting that their Samsung phones — including flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — are somehow stuck on Google Play system updates from July of 2022, while the latest December build has already become available. Okay, let’s rewind a bit. You’ve...
This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home
She sneezes, scratches, and roams the home easily, and even investigates suspicious objects
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
TechCrunch
Halo’s SleepSure is a baby wearable to keep an eye on the little one
The company claims it is the first smart monitor that lets parents customize alerts to deliver the information they find most helpful through their baby’s developmental stages. These alerts, combined with the historical sleep data SleepSure records, provide valuable insights so parents or caregivers can adjust their baby’s environment for more optimal sleep.
The Jewish Press
Bloodbath as Amazon Slashes 18K Jobs
Amazon workers are facing a bloodbath as the company prepares to slash 18,000 jobs this month. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy made the announcement Wednesday in a note to staffers across the company. “Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just...
Airgain® Expands Fixed Wireless Access Offering with Integrated Reference Design
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has announced the release of its outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) reference design that has been tested and validated with Airgain’s state-of-the-art RF testing and validation equipment. The design supports the latest 5G-NR 3GPP REL-16 standards with 4x4 MIMO on DL and 2x2 MIMO on UL and is designed to meet IP67 outdoor requirements. It also comes fully equipped with a software management stack powered by Errigal’s enterprise solution and a patent-pending easy installation kit that helps eliminate the need for professional installation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005250/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)
UWB stands for Ultra Wide Band and is used as a short-range wireless communication protocol that's used to track the location of objects. UWB works by calculating locations within less than half an inch by measuring how long it takes short radio pulses to travel between one device and another. UWB was originally designed as a means to transfer data but its ability to track very precise positioning has made it quite useful for modern devices.
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to set up a landing page
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn. I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth marketing role at a large corporation. Instead, I have broken down how you can teach yourself growth marketing in five easy steps:
