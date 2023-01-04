Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Building a Winning Workforce, Tragic Accident, Plus Our Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Catawba Regional Forum gives Tri-County educators, politicians, and business owners more insight into where America’s workforce is heading. Father speaks out after losing 12 year old son in tragic accident. Plus, CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with our Athlete of the week....
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: – Furry Pets of the Week
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County shares the Pets of the Week!. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
cn2.com
Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill
Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Kamari Boyd Brings Leadership to Rock Hill Basketball
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with the first athlete of the week for the new year, Kamari Boyd. Boyd plays basketball for Rock Hill High School and has become a leader for his team.
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
cn2.com
Clinton College Looking Bigger After Cutting Ribbon at New Office Space
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College expanding its reach into Rock Hill with its new office space, which they are calling their Center for Social Innovation. Clinton College held a ribbon cutting ceremony for this new office space on Thursday, January 5. In attendance were state Senators Mike Fanning and John Scott, as well as Superintendent for Rock Hill Schools, Dr. Tommy Schmolze.
cn2.com
Churches Partner with Law Enforcement to Form Clergy Coalition and Hold Community Outreach Events
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A partnership between two groups in Lancaster pushing for a safer and better community for the area. That would be the newly formed Clergy Coalition where Clergy members in Lancaster and the Lancaster Police Department who are working together. The Clergy Coalition would be...
Balloon release scheduled for Shanquella Robinson on Sunday
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends plan to remember the life of Shanquella Robinson this weekend. Monday would have been her 26th birthday. A balloon release is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. Robinson died while on vacation with friends in Mexico in late...
12 y/o hit, seriously injured while crossing road in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old was struck by a car while crossing a road in Rock Hill Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. After speaking with the driver of the car […]
Fort Mill School District clarifies impact fee controversy
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Fort Mill School District told county officials it needed the money because the town is growing. School district representative Joseph Burke says they’ve added 500 to 1000 students over the last few years, and more students mean the need for more schools. In 2018, four home construction […]
cn2.com
Catawba Regional Forum Covers Where Workers are Going and Why so Many Jobs are Vacant
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to new figures out on this Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 223,000 jobs in the month of December, but everywhere you look everyone is hiring which raises the question, where are the workers?. That question was the...
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
cn2.com
Business Owner Creates Community Watch Group After Recent Crime
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Lancaster business owner wants to go back to the basics after gun shots rang out just a block from her hair school. After that scary moment, she is now teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department to create a Neighborhood Watch Program. “I...
cn2.com
“Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son. The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
