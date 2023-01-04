ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

cn2.com

CN2 Today: – Furry Pets of the Week

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County shares the Pets of the Week!. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Soup Kitchen Returns to In-Person Service for First Time Since 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bethel United Methodist Church has fired up its ovens to bring their soup back to Rock Hill. The church kicked off the new year on Thursday, January 5th by opening the doors to it’s soup kitchen, marking the first time it’s held in-person meals since March of 2020.
ROCK HILL, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Clinton College Looking Bigger After Cutting Ribbon at New Office Space

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College expanding its reach into Rock Hill with its new office space, which they are calling their Center for Social Innovation. Clinton College held a ribbon cutting ceremony for this new office space on Thursday, January 5. In attendance were state Senators Mike Fanning and John Scott, as well as Superintendent for Rock Hill Schools, Dr. Tommy Schmolze.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Fort Mill School District clarifies impact fee controversy

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Fort Mill School District told county officials it needed the money because the town is growing. School district representative Joseph Burke says they’ve added 500 to 1000 students over the last few years, and more students mean the need for more schools.  In 2018, four home construction […]
FORT MILL, SC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Business Owner Creates Community Watch Group After Recent Crime

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Lancaster business owner wants to go back to the basics after gun shots rang out just a block from her hair school. After that scary moment, she is now teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department to create a Neighborhood Watch Program. “I...
LANCASTER, SC

