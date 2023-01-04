Read full article on original website
I-5 wreck creates 3-mile backup in Bellingham Friday night
Medical aid, fire assistance, and the Washington State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Snoqualmie Valley: January 4th Through January 5
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory that may impact parts of King County, including North Bend and Snoqualmie, from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, through 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. NWS predicts east winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts up...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
Semi Collision with Power Pole Leaves Trash Truck Tangled in Wires
Georgetown, Seattle, WA: A garbage truck was entangled in power lines after a large semi truck struck a power pole attempting to pass the garbage truck and then fled the scene. The hit-and-run collision involving severe damage to power poles occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Over 18K without power as high winds, rain hit Puget Sound region
With a Wind Advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, for the east Puget Sound lowlands, some residents in the region are already starting to see their lights go out. Latest outages:. 11 p.m. Puget Sound Energy reports 17,322 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports...
myedmondsnews.com
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend
Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
myedmondsnews.com
Two people injured in Edmonds apartment fire
Two people were injured in a fire at a senior housing complex in Edmonds Thursday night. South County Fire was dispatched to the three-story apartment building in the 22700 block of 76th Street SW at 8:13 p.m. for a fire in a second-floor unit. Two residents exposed to smoke were transported by firefighters to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Their conditions did not appear to be life-threatening. A third resident exposed to smoke was evaluated and treated by firefighters at the scene. No one else was injured.
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
