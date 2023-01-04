Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Columbia man held without bond for rape, kidnapping, domestic assault
A Columbia man was being held in the Boone County Jail without bond, charged with rape, kidnapping, and domestic assault. In the probable cause statement, Samuel Buckins, Jr., was accused of kidnapping a woman from a parking lot at 8 pm on December 27. The documents said Buckins raped the...
Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Judge denies motion, homicide suspect released, prosecutors to refile after FBI assistance
COLUMBIA — Curtis Allen Lewis, a murder suspect accused of killing Tershawn E. Kitchen in 2020, will be released from jail. According to the Boone County Prosecutors Office, a judge in Boone County denied a motion by prosecutors to delay the trial for Lewis that was set for January 24 of this year.
KOMU
Domestic assault suspect killed by Laurie police officer
MORGAN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrols says it's taking over an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Laurie. According to the Laurie Police Department, Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed by a Laurie police officer. The shooting took place near...
Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery
All it took was about 70 seconds for a person to walk into a store on Columbia's Business Loop 70 and walk out with all the cash from the registers. The post Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
Charges are filed this week against twin brothers believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident last month at a Columbia brewery. James Allen of Jefferson City and Jerald Allen of Warrensburg were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting happened December 5 at Bur Oak Brewery...
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery
BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department. The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and...
Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call
A Lake of the Ozarks-area man was killed by police Thursday night in Laurie. The post Sunrise Beach man killed by police during domestic assault call appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 7400 block of North Brown Station Road in Columbia on Saturday after a Centralia man allegedly pointed a gun at someone’s chest. Johnnie Creason Jr., 50, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. He is being held at The post Centralia man faces multiple gun charges after allegedly threatening to shoot man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Two men charged in connection to shots fired at Alpha Phi Alpha event
COLUMBIA - Two men were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shots fired incident in early December 2022. The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of James and Jerald Allen, who are twin brothers. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City,...
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia businesswoman released on bond, after being indicted for alleged $1.5 million embezzlement scheme
A prominent mid-Missouri businesswoman is under federal indictment, accused of using her payroll services company in a $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. 62-year-old Kat Cunningham of Rocheport is the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. While her first name is Kathryn, she’s known around town as Kat.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
KOMU
Jefferson City man found with 534 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Clint Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. Doll pleaded...
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
kmmo.com
AN AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Boonville Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying several subjects in surveillance photos. According to the department, a convenience store in Boonville was robbed a masked gunman who brandished a firearm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber fled the scene in a dark colored larger size sport utility vehicle. Boonville Police are investigating the incident and the suspect remains at large but is no longer thought to be in the area. Current information suggests the gunman did not act alone and there maybe at least two other accomplices.
Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A homeless man faces several charges after police say he broke into a school classroom trailer. Tarrance Woods, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false report and second-degree property damage. Woods is being held without bond at the Cole The post Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
KOMU
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. The sentence is an upward variance from the federal sentencing guidelines, the office said.
