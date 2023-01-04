Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Arab American News
Detroit man charged with shooting at undercover Dearborn police officer
DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, of Detroit, in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man’s car. On January 2, Dearborn undercover police officers were investigating a car that was stolen out of Dearborn. When the officers located the stolen car, it is alleged that Blanding opened fire on the undercover car. A bullet went through an officer’s hoodie, but he was not harmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The pain is not getting better’: Detroit mother searching for son’s killer 10 years later
DETROIT – Ten years later and a Detroit mother is seeking justice for her son, Petty Officer Terrence Hill Jr., who was killed on Detroit’s west side. His mother, Julia Spencer, wants people to take another look at photos of her son. She’s hoping for tips leading to the arrest of his murderer.
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
Brazen thieves smash case at jewelry kiosk in Oakland Mall, run off with a dozen Rolex watches
Police say they’re continuing to search for three suspects wanted for stealing roughly a dozen high-end watches from an Oakland Mall jewelry kiosk in the early evening hours last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk
TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week. At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman leads police on slow-speed chase in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – It was a bizarre scene that first started in a gas station parking lot, with the driver nearly running several people over. That driver then led Utica police on a chase and, at one point, started ramming their patrol cars. On Friday, Local 4 looked at...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for New Year's Day carjacking suspect
In both January 1st carjackings the suspect - who DPD says should be considered armed and dangerous - was joined by a pair of males in the east side carjackings. DPD released security camera photos and video.
13abc.com
Family looks to raise money for paralyzed Michigan detective shot in line of duty
MONROE, Mich (WTVG) - The family of Detective Sergeant Devin Kachar is hosting a benefit in honor of his career. The family says Kachar was paralyzed after being shot in action and is looking to raise money for Kacher. The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m....
Detroit News
Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side
A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
downriversundaytimes.com
Shoplifter steals minibike
TAYLOR — A Coleman CT100U 98CC minibike valued at $600 was stolen the afternoon of Dec. 31 from Dunham’s Sports, 11500 Telegraph Road, when a man selected a minibike and walked out of the store without rendering payment. He was seen loading the minibike into the rear hatch...
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
