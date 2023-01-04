ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arab American News

Detroit man charged with shooting at undercover Dearborn police officer

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Eshaun Phillip Blanding, 23, of Detroit, in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man’s car. On January 2, Dearborn undercover police officers were investigating a car that was stolen out of Dearborn. When the officers located the stolen car, it is alleged that Blanding opened fire on the undercover car. A bullet went through an officer’s hoodie, but he was not harmed.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Masked suspects steal 9 Rolex watches from Oakland Mall kiosk

TROY, Mich. – Three people reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of Rolex watches from a kiosk inside Oakland Mall last week. At about 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, nine Rolex watches were stolen from OJB Jewelry, a jewelry kiosk near the main entrance of the Troy mall.
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman leads police on slow-speed chase in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – It was a bizarre scene that first started in a gas station parking lot, with the driver nearly running several people over. That driver then led Utica police on a chase and, at one point, started ramming their patrol cars. On Friday, Local 4 looked at...
UTICA, MI
Detroit News

Teen dead, 11-year-old wounded in Friday shooting on Detroit's west side

A 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was wounded after what appears to be a drive-by shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's west side, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but officials said the incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. and happened in the 14500 block of Freeland Street near Lyndon Street and Hubbell Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Shoplifter steals minibike

TAYLOR — A Coleman CT100U 98CC minibike valued at $600 was stolen the afternoon of Dec. 31 from Dunham’s Sports, 11500 Telegraph Road, when a man selected a minibike and walked out of the store without rendering payment. He was seen loading the minibike into the rear hatch...
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body near Trix Academy. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy