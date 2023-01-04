ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur on Saturday. Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist last year, needed a medical timeout for treatment on her back during the opening set and the world No. 2-ranked player looked restricted at times on the way to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 defeat on Saturday.

