Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title. Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ons Jabeur loses to qualifier Noskova in Adelaide semifinal
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur on Saturday. Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist last year, needed a medical timeout for treatment on her back during the opening set and the world No. 2-ranked player looked restricted at times on the way to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 defeat on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Paris court deals blow to French Caribbean pesticide fight
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly 20 years after Caribbean islanders sued to hold the French government criminally responsible for the banana industry’s extended use of a banned pesticide in Martinique and Guadeloupe, a panel of judges has dismissed their case, ruling that it’s too hard to determine who’s to blame for acts committed so long ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern Munich back in Qatar amid sponsorship uncertainty
BERLIN (AP) — The Bayern Munich team flew to Qatar on Friday for its winter training camp amid uncertainty over the club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with the Persian Gulf country. State-owned Qatar Airways’ lucrative advertising deal is due to expire at the end of the season and there...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center...
Citrus County Chronicle
Shiffrin 5th in 1st run as she chases Vonn's wins record
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has some work to do in the second run of a giant slalom if she’s going to match Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win. Shiffrin stood fifth after the opening run, 0.31 seconds behind...
Comments / 0