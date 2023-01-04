Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
8newsnow.com
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, …. A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. How AEDs can save...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.
In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. 2...
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition …. Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans. How AEDs can save a life during cardiac arrest. In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now...
Gov. Lombardo: Time for state workers to return to offices; Sisolak-era COVID orders repealed
Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the first two executive orders of his administration on Friday -- including an expected call to get workers back into state offices to get their jobs done in person.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. How AEDs can save a life during cardiac arrest. In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest,...
8newsnow.com
Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned community” highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it. Potential $94M BLM land sale...
8newsnow.com
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. How AEDs can save a life during cardiac arrest.
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
‘We got caught up in a mob mentality,’ 2 years since Jan. 6, pair arrested in Las Vegas admit guilt
Two years since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, one man arrested in Las Vegas for his role is beginning his sentence in federal prison; the other is awaiting a judge’s decision on his fate.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.” The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench appeared first on Nevada Current.
City of Las Vegas to spend $94M for BLM land
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100 thousand an acre.
pvtimes.com
What’s next for outgoing commssioner Leo Blundo? (Maybe a fight against Valley Electric)
After four years of representing the people of Nye County’s District 4 in Pahrump and an unsuccessful run for re-election, Leo Blundo’s time as a county commissioner is officially over. Though the one-term Republican commissioner bids the board farewell, Blundo won’t disappear from the public eye. Blundo...
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Live Stream News #8NN Investigators Weather & Traffic Sports Las Vegas Now Community Contests About Us. Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m. Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned …. A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned...
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvamu.edu
PVAMU alumna takes office as Nevada’s first Black mayor
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Jan. 5, 2023) – Prairie View A&M University alumna Pamela Goynes-Brown ’84 has made history as Nevada’s first Black mayor. She officially took office for the City of North Las Vegas last month. Goynes-Brown, a longtime resident of North Las Vegas and longtime...
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
Comments / 1