Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms

A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.

In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.”   The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvamu.edu

PVAMU alumna takes office as Nevada’s first Black mayor

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Jan. 5, 2023) – Prairie View A&M University alumna Pamela Goynes-Brown ’84 has made history as Nevada’s first Black mayor. She officially took office for the City of North Las Vegas last month. Goynes-Brown, a longtime resident of North Las Vegas and longtime...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
LAS VEGAS, NV

