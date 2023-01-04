ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Lindsey Thompson sworn in as Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield welcomed Lindsey Thompson as an assistant prosecuting attorney on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.

Thompson has more than a decade of experience as a guardian ad litem, an attorney for children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

Thompson will try felony cases before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich, who administered Thompson’s oath of office on Tuesday.

Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County

“I have the utmost respect for Mr. Hatfield, as well as all the attorneys in that office, (who) are awesome people,” said Thompson. “It’s a great office to work for, something I’ve always had an interest in and I’m very excited to get started.”

West Virgnia on list of worst states to live in

Thompson’s husband, Josh Thompson, is also an assistant prosecuting attorney in Hatfield’s office.

WVNS

