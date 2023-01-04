Lindsey Thompson sworn in as Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield welcomed Lindsey Thompson as an assistant prosecuting attorney on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
Thompson has more than a decade of experience as a guardian ad litem, an attorney for children who are victims of abuse and neglect.
Thompson will try felony cases before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich, who administered Thompson's oath of office on Tuesday.
"I have the utmost respect for Mr. Hatfield, as well as all the attorneys in that office, (who) are awesome people," said Thompson. "It's a great office to work for, something I've always had an interest in and I'm very excited to get started."
Thompson's husband, Josh Thompson, is also an assistant prosecuting attorney in Hatfield's office.
