The Rotary Club of Edmonds is once again seeking nominations for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award. According to the club, the award recognizes an Edmonds resident for their commitment to their company and our community — whose mix of service and citizenship can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home.”

EDMONDS, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO