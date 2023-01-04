Read full article on original website
Edmonds workers frustrated as city delays ratification of Teamsters contract
As of Jan. 1, City of Edmonds workers represented by Teamsters Local 763 still do not have a contract. Despite these workers having voted to accept the new contract with the city on Dec. 15, 2022, it has yet to come before the Edmonds City Council for ratification, leaving the workers confused, demoralized and feeling undervalued.
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 9, 2023
D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $1,597.39 and Send Account to Collections. E. Approval of Waiver of Notice of Special Meeting. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) V. POSSIBLE ACTION. A. Resolution 23-01 Reconfirming Schedule & Location of Port of...
Local lawmakers talk taxes, housing and jobs during Economic Alliance event
When was the last time you put two Republicans and two Democrats in the same room, and they all got along?. Well, it happened Thursday morning in Everett, at a session of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County. The topics – your taxes, housing development, transportation and job creation.
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
Letter to the editor: Protecting waterfront environment at the Ebb Tide
On April 29, 1999 the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) responded to City of Edmonds staff related to “Edmonds Bulkhead Repair” at the Ebb Tide and a proposed accessible ramp to the beach. Site maps of surf smelt and sand lance spawning habitat were included. Excerpts...
Time to nominate candidates for 29th Edmonds Citizen of the Year
The Edmonds Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations of outstanding Edmonds residents for the 29th Annual Edmonds Citizen of the Year award. Nominees should be a citizen active in civic affairs, community activities and/or business pursuits. It is open to individuals as volunteers or professionals in the line of duty. Award...
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
Author Monica Guzman shares tips for communicating during divided times
More than 200 attendees filled the Edmonds Waterfront Center main ballroom Thursday evening to join in a community conversation with journalist and author Monica Guzman on finding common ground during divided times. Guzman is a bridge builder, journalist and author who lives for great conversations sparked by curious questions. She’s...
Nominations open for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award
The Rotary Club of Edmonds is once again seeking nominations for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award. According to the club, the award recognizes an Edmonds resident for their commitment to their company and our community — whose mix of service and citizenship can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home.”
SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Commentary: Create a future for youth through Edmonds Boys & Girls Club building campaign
On 310 6th Ave. N. stands a 100-year-old brick-red building. Since the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club opened in 1968, it’s been a place of belonging, adventures, and academic support for over 80,000 youths. Within its walls, kids have thrived with newfound confidence, skills, and friendships. Heavily worn gym floors have experienced the thunder of aspiring athletes dribbling across the court and going for the win. Supporting all the activities has taken its toll on the outdated building and updates are outpaced by the increasing need for space.
Art Beat: Gallery exhibit, an opera mystery, Korean American Day celebration and a volunteer opportunity
Gallery North hosts “In With the New, Out with the Old”. Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. (Edmonds Art Walk) Gallery North’s show “In With the New, Out With the Old” will feature local artists Hannah Mason, Sam Spencer and Tatyana Brown. Hannah and Tatyana are new to the gallery.
Two people injured in Edmonds apartment fire
Two people were injured in a fire at a senior housing complex in Edmonds Thursday night. South County Fire was dispatched to the three-story apartment building in the 22700 block of 76th Street SW at 8:13 p.m. for a fire in a second-floor unit. Two residents exposed to smoke were transported by firefighters to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Their conditions did not appear to be life-threatening. A third resident exposed to smoke was evaluated and treated by firefighters at the scene. No one else was injured.
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend
Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022
Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
