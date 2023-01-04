ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.

In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms

A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans

Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
RENO, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Preparations underway for CES, what to expect

In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. 2...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists.  That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV

