Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:17 p.m.
In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents.
8newsnow.com
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok.
8newsnow.com
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans
Hundreds of gymnasts open collegiate season competition at the Orleans.
8newsnow.com
Potential $94M BLM land sale for “master-planned community” highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
8newsnow.com
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide.
Former Nevada prisons director rehired to head department under Lombardo
James Dzurenda will return as the director of the Nevada Department of Corrections starting Monday under the leadership of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Dzurenda previously headed the department for more than three years under Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
8newsnow.com
Preparations underway for CES, what to expect
In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
Gov. Lombardo: Time for state workers to return to offices; Sisolak-era COVID orders repealed
Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the first two executive orders of his administration on Friday -- including an expected call to get workers back into state offices to get their jobs done in person.
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada citizens targeted by scam calls, emails pretending to be federal authorities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Court for the District of Nevada released a warning Friday that citizens are being targeted by scam calls and emails. Federal courts do not call or email people requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest, officials said. It is a...
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada's newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor.
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo Declares Emergency for Liquid Petroleum Gas Delivery amid Ongoing Storms
Tonight, January 6, Governor Joe Lombardo has issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada. The Governor's Office says recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. They say these widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
