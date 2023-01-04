ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Vox

The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders

Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
KVAL

ODE instructs schools on how to support gender expansive students

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.
