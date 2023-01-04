Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
KVAL
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Vox
The horrifying revelations of the Idaho student murders
Aja Romano is a culture reporter for Vox, focusing on criticism and the ethics of culture. Before joining Vox in 2016, they were a staff reporter at the Daily Dot. What made their deaths all the more terrifying was how elusive their killer seemed — until a sudden arrest made everything even scarier.
KVAL
Mayor Vinis discusses city's continued plans in addressing homelessness
EUGENE, Ore. — Brandon Kamerman sat down with Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis to further discuss what she said Wednesday during her State of the City Address; the most important issue to the people of Eugene, homelessness. Since Lucy Vinis was first elected mayor of Eugene in 2016 she put...
KVAL
ODE instructs schools on how to support gender expansive students
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) published a document that provides instructions for Oregon schools on how best to support gender expansive students. The ODE states that the new "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools" document, released this week, is intended to make school a safe, inclusive place for all students - not just gender expansive students, and the guidance will help educators and families do that.
