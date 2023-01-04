Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Upworthy
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home
She sneezes, scratches, and roams the home easily, and even investigates suspicious objects
Stone Age humans stepped out in cave bear fur 300,000 years ago
Archaeologists in Germany have uncovered some of the earliest evidence of the use of clothing, with newly discovered cut marks on a cave bear paw suggesting the prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
BBC
Animal lover wanted for Skegness seal rescue job
An animal sanctuary is advertising for a new recruit to join the team as a seal rescuer. Natureland, which opened in Skegness in 1965, rescues orphaned and injured seals and rehabilitates them before releasing them back into the wild. The ideal candidate would hold an animal-related qualification, driving licence, and...
TechCrunch
Razer’s 5G Edge gaming handheld hits on January 26 for $400
The last few years have been interesting for handheld gaming as, following the smash success of the Switch, companies have adopted various approaches to making something better than a phone but not quite as involved as a full-on console. Valve’s Steam Deck has been the most visible of these attempts, but phone gaming conversion kits like the Backbone have also gained in popularity.
BBC
Cat stuck in car's wheel arch for five days rescued in Runcorn
A cat that became trapped under the engine of a car has been rescued after the driver unwittingly drove around for five days with the moggy on board. Spider was lucky to survive after climbing into a gap above the wheel arch while seeking some warmth during the recent cold snap, the RSPCA said.
TechCrunch
The Power1 AirPods charging case gets a lot smaller
Like its predecessor, the Model 3 relies on the iPhone’s MagSafe feature, but instead of running the full length of the phone, it’s significantly smaller — though the the company says it adds up to 5x battery life for AirPods. There are two modes — one just charges the headphones, while the other charges both them and the phone at the same time. The pad itself has a magnet strong enough to stick to a phone in a MagSafe case.
Parents Are Clapping Back Against the Wiggles for Teasing a Collaboration With Lil Nas X
In terms of impact on the face of children's music, there really is no group bigger than The Wiggles. The group has remained a mainstay in their genre for thirty years and, in that time, have helped raise multiple generations of children with their feel-good music. Article continues below advertisement.
TechCrunch
Brane X portable speaker packs a hell of a punch in a small package
The company’s first product is the $600 Brane X, which is opening for pre-orders imminently. The big innovation is the company’s Repel-Attract Driver (RAD). It use a combination of moving and stationary magnets to create a force that is equal and opposite to the force caused by large air pressure changes within a speaker enclosure. The result is the ability to move a large amount of air (and therefore punch a lot of bass around), in a small package that the company claims consumes 10% of the power that a conventional-tech subwoofer would.
The Verge
Drop’s desktop computer speakers are tempting me to ditch the headset
Drop has announced the new Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors today at CES 2023, the company’s first desktop speakers that promise to provide “high-quality” and “big sound” from an affordable and compact package. They support Bluetooth 5.0, include a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and aux-in line, and can be connected to an external subwoofer for additional bass and fuller audio. They’re also designed for both horizontal and vertical orientation for greater flexibility with placement.
TechCrunch
WowWee returns to robots with a dog named ‘Dog-E’
Just ahead of the holidays, I got a tinge of nostalgia from robot toys of yore. A friend told me they’d picked up a Roboraptor for a child in their life. I naturally asked, “They still make Roboraptor?” Granted, that’s probably not the first thing you want to hear after spending $70 on what you’d thought was a bleeding-edge robot toy.
At Home: Kitchen backsplash creates waves
I know, I know. You’re going to say I deserved this. Remember a few weeks ago when I rather smugly wrote about my kitchen makeover? How, I crowed, thanks to my careful planning and coordination, the project took only three days, except for the backsplash. Remember that? Well, now I’m wearing the hair shirt. True, all was going swimmingly. The new counters, the new cabinet hardware, the new sink and faucet, all went in without a hitch. I was waiting, however, until the counters were...
TechCrunch
Today at CES: Smellscapes, robot dogs, and ‘awareables’
Last night we spotted a suitcase-sized electric bike, the Icoma Tatamel. It makes a lot of compromises to get to that size (range, speed, wheel size, cost), but if you want an e-bike that fits in your trunk, it’s certainly worth looking into — it’ll be launching later this year.
TechCrunch
Roku unveils its first-ever TVs designed and built by the company
Roku today is expanding its product line to include a range of smart TVs that are the first to be both designed and built by Roku itself. The Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs available across 11 models, ranging from 24” to 75” in size, and made to work well with Roku’s growing line of audio products, like its Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, as well as other Roku accessories, like its Voice Remote.
TechCrunch
Ring brings back the Peephole Cam, now starting at $129
But now, Ring’s giving it another go — the Peephole Cam made a return this morning at CES 2023. While the same model, it now starts at $129 and ships with software that brings its capabilities in line with the rest of Ring’s product portfolio. “After removing...
TechCrunch
New Android Auto features give car display a user-design makeover
The new user experience design update, which was first previewed in May during Google’s I/O event, features a split-screen layout that displays directions, music and texts — the essentials — at the same time. Now drivers won’t have to leave map view and navigate through menus and settings to quickly pause a song or see a message.
TechCrunch
FluentPet’s talking button system lets you get a ‘text’ from your dog
On TikTok alone, Bunny has 8.2 million followers on the @whataboutbunny account. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, FluentPet was demonstrating its new communication system for pets, the FluentPet Connect. Like the first version, the new system involves programmable buttons that, when pressed, speak voice commands. The dog...
TechCrunch
Archelis’ exoskeleton is basically a chair you can wear
If anything, it probably has more in common with some of the “wearable chairs” you can find around the internet. Though the product is less about grabbing a seat and your desk and more for people who work on their feet and could benefit from taking a load off from time to time.
Comments / 0