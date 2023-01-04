ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socceroos World Cup hero Mitch Duke makes a big career move after starring in Qatar at World Cup

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Socceroos World Cup hero Mitch Duke is on the move in Japan, signing with J2 side Machida Zelvia ahead of the 2023 season.

It follows the veteran scoring the winner for Australia versus Tunisia in Qatar in the group stages.

The Socceroos stunned the world in the Middle East, beating the Africans and highly fancied Denmark to reach the round of 16, where they lost to eventual winners Argentina.

Duke, 31, was on the books of Fagiano Okayama the past two campaigns, where he scored 11 goals in 49 appearances in the J2 competition.

Machida Zelvia will be Duke's third club in Japan, with the striker also having spent three seasons at Shimizu S-Pulse between 2015 and 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbmHn_0k2WwrHP00

Duke is hungry to help Zelvia achieve promotion.

'I'm so happy to have signed for Machida for the 2023 season,' Duke said on the club's website.

'I'm looking forward to getting started, meeting everyone at the club, meeting my teammates and playing in front of the amazing fans.

'I know it's going to be a great year, we've got big ambitions and I hope my experience from the World Cup will help play a part in us getting (promoted) to J1.

'I can't wait to get started, I'm loving being back in Japan, it's my second home.'

Zelvia kick off their J2 campaign at home against Vegalta Sendai on February 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcM5i_0k2WwrHP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESCuH_0k2WwrHP00

After Lionel Messi and his teammates ended Australia's World Cup dreams, a 'raging' Duke revealed he nabbed the superstar's jersey post game.

Duke and Messi were summoned for post-game drug testing at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium - and initially the Japanese based forward was seething.

'Last game, the way it finished too, all I wanted was to spend time with the boys after the journey we had,' Duke told CODE Sports.

'So I was raging.'

Messi doesn't speak English, so Duke eventually plucked up the courage to ask for his hero's jersey via a translator.

After drinking seven water bottles so he could provide a urine sample, Duke trudged back to the Australian dressing room to find a souvenir he will always cherish lying on top of his bag: a priceless gift from the Argentine kit man, no less.

Duke later confirmed Messi's prized jersey will be a significant addition to his 'man cave' once he retires.

