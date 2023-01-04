Read full article on original website
LAWA is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Latin Americans Working for Achievement (LAWA) have announced that they are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. LAWA is an organization that focuses on advancing education and opportunity for Latinos in the Charlotte area, primarily through the use of scholarships and educational advancement opportunities. Originally founded in 1992, LAWA has provided scholarships to 300 students, totaling over $1.2 million in education support.
New Novant Health urgent care center opens in Cotswold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened in Charlotte's Cotswold neighborhood on Thursday. The new center, located at 114 S. Sharon Amity Road, is the 13th Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Mecklenburg County. It brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 24.
StarMed looks toward underserved communities, creates food insecurity program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg County officials, nearly 15% of the county's households are considered food insecure. Food insecurity happens when people have a reduced variety and quality in their diet, which may cause them to have disrupted eating patterns or eat less due to a lack of money or resources.
CMS National Superintendent Search will likely cost thousands
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools search committee will have its first meeting this week to find someone to lead the second-largest school district in North Carolina. This comes almost 10 months after the district fired its previous superintendent, Earnest Winston. Since then, one person has been the...
WCNC
North Meck star Isaiah Evans pours in 45 in thrilling win over Chambers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In front of a capacity crowd, Isaiah Evans played like a star on Friday night. The North Meck junior scored 45 points, including a buzzer-beating three in overtime, to help the Vikings to a big road win at Chambers, 77-74. North Meck improved to 14-1, its...
Redesign opens at Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A project to redesign an intersection in southern portions of Fort Mill has been completed and opened to the public Friday. The new intersection of Spratt Street and Fort Mill Parkway near Riverview Elementary School opened to drivers Friday. The new design makes it easier...
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity
MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
Side hustle city: Charlotte among best US metros for starting a side gig
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If one of your new year's resolutions is to start a side gig for extra money, you're in luck. A recent study found Charlotte is among the top U.S. cities to start a side hustle. LLC.org analyzed key factors across 170 cities before ranking its top...
Deadline to apply for free pre-K in Mecklenburg County is approaching
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to apply for free MECK Pre-K is fast approaching. To apply, children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31 and live in Mecklenburg County. Priority to the free program will be given to families who earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. All the enrollment requirements are listed online.
Strike on the table for CATS bus operators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
WCNC
Iredell-Statesville Schools to use $17 million grant to offer mental health services to students
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools (ISS) secured millions of dollars to offer mental health services to students as part of a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Education. The grant, known as Project RESOLVE, offers these services to students over the course of the next five years....
WCNC
Work on improving your Balance!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.
Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing charges against Charlotte city councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell Jr. after a state investigation into whether he broke laws regarding conflicts of interest. The letter from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III was sent to the North Carolina...
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
Vote in what Charlotte City Council prioritizes when it comes to housing, jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is seeking input on several topic areas, with a focus on housing and jobs. This is in preparation for the upcoming Housing and Jobs Summit will be held on Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum. For the...
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
WCNC
