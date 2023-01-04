ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCNC

LAWA is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Latin Americans Working for Achievement (LAWA) have announced that they are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. LAWA is an organization that focuses on advancing education and opportunity for Latinos in the Charlotte area, primarily through the use of scholarships and educational advancement opportunities. Originally founded in 1992, LAWA has provided scholarships to 300 students, totaling over $1.2 million in education support.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Novant Health urgent care center opens in Cotswold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened in Charlotte's Cotswold neighborhood on Thursday. The new center, located at 114 S. Sharon Amity Road, is the 13th Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Mecklenburg County. It brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 24.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS National Superintendent Search will likely cost thousands

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools search committee will have its first meeting this week to find someone to lead the second-largest school district in North Carolina. This comes almost 10 months after the district fired its previous superintendent, Earnest Winston. Since then, one person has been the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity

MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

How to get free compost in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Strike on the table for CATS bus operators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Work on improving your Balance!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The issue of balance and maintaining one's balance is crucial especially as we age. Balance helps steady the body and prevents falls. Today, fitness instructor Kathy Joy, from Body and Soul Senior fitness is going to walk us through some exercises to improve your balance. "All these exercises can be done with the aid of a chair for support." “Some seniors lose their balance because of medications, dim lighting, eye or ear issues, and today's exercises can help improve balance” says Joy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing charges against Charlotte city councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell Jr. after a state investigation into whether he broke laws regarding conflicts of interest. The letter from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III was sent to the North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

1 dies in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Community Policy