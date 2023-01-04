Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Deaths of married couple found in Pa. home ruled a double homicide: update
The deaths of a married couple found inside of a Pa. home during another missing person’s search ruled a double homicide, police confirmed on Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police found the bodies in a Chester Heights home on Monday around 5:15 p.m. during a welfare check, according to 6ABC. The...
Deaths ruled a homicide after couple found inside Delaware County home: Police
Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 71-year-old Richard Zajko and his 68-year-old wife Rita.
Police looking for suspects that stole vehicle with woman still inside at Pa. Walmart: report
Police in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, are searching for two women suspected of stealing a vehicle while a passenger was still sitting inside it, according to a story from 6ABC. It all happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Walmart along the 200 block of...
fox29.com
Montgomery County mother reported missing after failing to pick up son from bus stop
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a Pennsylvania mother who police say never showed up to pick up her son from the bus stop and has not been heard from since Tuesday. Jennifer Brown, 43, is described by police as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being found with gunshot wound inside car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the North Philadelphia section of the city. Officials say on Friday, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of North 13th street for reports of a shooting. Police...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart
Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart. Two female suspects approached the vehicle and then forced their way in.
Pa. officer sued for allegedly taking off his pants at work multiple times
A Pa. officer has been accused of repeatedly taking off his pants at work. Now a colleague is suing. Jose Dones, a community relations officer, of the Philadelphia Police Department’s 26th District, has been accused of changing his pants in the middle of the office on a regular basis instead of using a locker room, according to the lawsuit filed by officer Kelly Neal.
Elderly Delco Couple Were Murdered, Investigators Believe
The husband and wife found dead in their Delaware County home on Monday were murdered, authorities believe. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, Daily Voice has reported. There, troopers found...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects who stole $35,000 Rolex watch from Center City jewelry store
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing from a jewelry store. According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon around 12:40 p.m., one suspect walked into a jewelry store on the 100 block of S 8th Street and asked to see a Rolex watch.
Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire
A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick
He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
Amber Alert for 7-month-old abducted in NJ leads U.S. Marshals to make arrest in Chester, Pa.
A man was taken to into custody by U.S. Marshals following an Amber Alert in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for an abducted child on Thursday morning.
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud. According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS"...
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0