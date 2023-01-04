Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Portrait honoring Spencer, Boston Marathon-loving dog, unveiled as he battles cancer again
BOSTON — Spencer, a dog beloved for his adorable support of Boston Marathon athletes, was honored Wednesday with a giant portrait. It was unveiled ahead of the next running of the iconic race because Spencer's owners and the Boston Athletic Association say the dog is facing a third bout with cancer and nearing his own finish line.
Branson Wright talks 'King of the Block' documentary on Moeller-Princeton rivalry, 'snowball effect' of Demar Hamlin
Filmmaker Branson Wright enters The Barbershop on a Saturday to talk with Garrett Bush about his new documentary, ‘King of the Block’ on the Moeller vs. Princeton rivalry, and the impact of the Demar Hamlin situation on the rest of the NFL.
