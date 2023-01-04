ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Place LB Jordyn Brooks on IR, Make 3 More Roster Moves

By Zach Dimmitt
The Seattle Seahawks have made four roster moves during a week of preparation that could make or break the team's season.

The Seattle Seahawks made four roster moves Tuesday, the team announced.

Seattle is placing linebacker Jordyn Brooks on IR after it was revealed that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 23-6 win over the New York Jets.

His spot on the active roster will now be filled by tight end Tyler Mabry, who the team officially signed to the 53-man roster.

Mabry, who has spent most of the past three years on the Seahawks practice squad, was elevated to the game-day roster on Saturday before catching a seven-yard touchdown on his first-career catch in the win over New York.

Additionally, the Seahawks signed cornerback Chris Steele and receiver Connor Wedington to the practice squad.

These moves come during a week of preparation that could make or break Seattle's season. The Seahawks (8-8) have to beat the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Lumen Field on Sunday and need the Detroit Lions to beat or tie the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau in order for Seattle to sneak its way in to the No. 7 spot in the NFC.

Seattle and Los Angeles kickoff at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.

