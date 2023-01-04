ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified

Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
ROME, GA
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee

A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
ARMUCHEE, GA
[VIDEO] FCPD investigating Fatal Wreck on Martha Berry Blvd

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – One driver is dead following a crash on U.S. 27 at Rhinehart Equipment company. Police are looking for a large gray sedan that stopped but left the scene. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Martha Berry...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Charges filed in December wreck that claimed the life of a Rome man

Charges have been filed in a fatal wreck that occurred last month on Martha Berry Boulevard. 22-year-old Srilaysa Valom of Cumming turned left onto North Fifth Avenue from Martha Berry, and into the path of another vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. of Rome. Byrd died from injuries...
ROME, GA
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
ROME, GA
Speed camera enforcement at Main Elementary has begun

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–6:00 a.m. After a 30-day warning period, enforcement started on Thursday for the new speed cameras at Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That means citations will soon start going out for violations. Main is the second school zone in the City of Rome...
ROME, GA
UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a list of road closures from Polk County Emergency Management. -KtE Cedar Creek is running high and localized flooding is causing issues in Polk County, including a delayed start to school this morning. Overnight storms brought with it a lot of rain, and with it the […] The post UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Fire at 6450 County Road 71 Wednesday Evening

Units from the Centre, Mt. Weisner and Ellisville Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire at 6:19pm Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at 6450 County Road 71 to find a fire in the kitchen of the home – and quick action by the departments managed to contain the blaze to that area, with a quick knockdown on the flames.
CENTRE, AL
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’

This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Multiple Drug Arrests

A total of eight individuals were arrested locally on drug-related charges Thursday. All arrests were made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and included:. Robert King, 64 of Rome, Georgia and Jammi Clifton, 42 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

