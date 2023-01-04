Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Vehicle Sought in Connection with Fatal Rome Crash Identified
Floyd County Police continue to investigate a fatal wreck that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Martha Berry Highway at Selman Road. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when a southbound Nissan Altima, driven by 37-year-old Hilda Santizo-Perez of Rome, was struck by an unknown vehicle causing it to careen into Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Charcia Baldwin of Rydal, that was traveling north.
wrganews.com
39-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal wreck in Armuchee
A Rome man has been arrested in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a local mother in Armuchee this week. 39-year-old Edward Junior Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and improper lane change. He was booked Friday at the Floyd County Jail.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] FCPD investigating Fatal Wreck on Martha Berry Blvd
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – One driver is dead following a crash on U.S. 27 at Rhinehart Equipment company. Police are looking for a large gray sedan that stopped but left the scene. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on Martha Berry...
wrganews.com
Charges filed in December wreck that claimed the life of a Rome man
Charges have been filed in a fatal wreck that occurred last month on Martha Berry Boulevard. 22-year-old Srilaysa Valom of Cumming turned left onto North Fifth Avenue from Martha Berry, and into the path of another vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. of Rome. Byrd died from injuries...
wrganews.com
Police still seeking information on missing Rome man
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–9:14 a.m. The Rome Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw. Police are asking for the assistance of Floyd County residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around 12:30. He was dropped off by family...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Mother Arrested for Leaving Small Child in Car while Gambling on Christmas Day / Not the First Time…
A Georgia mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her young child in the car on Christmas Day – while she gambled. Deputies say this isn’t the first time that it’s happened. Mishaela Rayls, age 32 of Rome, was arrested on December 25th at a Food...
wrganews.com
Speed camera enforcement at Main Elementary has begun
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023–6:00 a.m. After a 30-day warning period, enforcement started on Thursday for the new speed cameras at Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That means citations will soon start going out for violations. Main is the second school zone in the City of Rome...
UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a list of road closures from Polk County Emergency Management. -KtE Cedar Creek is running high and localized flooding is causing issues in Polk County, including a delayed start to school this morning. Overnight storms brought with it a lot of rain, and with it the […] The post UPDATE: Stormy weather leaves Polk County soaked, road closures across the area appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Fire at 6450 County Road 71 Wednesday Evening
Units from the Centre, Mt. Weisner and Ellisville Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire at 6:19pm Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at 6450 County Road 71 to find a fire in the kitchen of the home – and quick action by the departments managed to contain the blaze to that area, with a quick knockdown on the flames.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’
This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Multiple Drug Arrests
A total of eight individuals were arrested locally on drug-related charges Thursday. All arrests were made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and included:. Robert King, 64 of Rome, Georgia and Jammi Clifton, 42 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
Busy Atlanta road reopens after crash involving school bus, motorcycle
ATLANTA — A busy Atlanta intersection has reopened after a crash involving a school bus and motorcycle Thursday morning. The crash happened on Bolton Road and Hollywood Road just after 6:30 a.m. Triple Team Traffic’s Smilin’ Mark McKay flew over the crash live this morning. McKay spotted...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
Coweta County neighborhoods cleaning up over 30 trees damaged in EF-0 tornado
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says a line of severe thunderstorms Tuesday night blew down at least 30 trees. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan reported live from Sullivan Road for WSB Tonight where some of the damage was located. “My back door started slamming...
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
'Code Yellow' lifted at Coweta County elementary school after brief sheriff's office activity nearby
SHARPSBURG, Ga. — An elementary school in Coweta County was placed on a "Code Yellow" on Thursday with activity by the sheriff's office nearby. The Code Yellow was activated around 11 a.m. at Poplar Road Elementary School in Sharpsburg. It was lifted roughly an hour later, around noon. Coweta...
Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, January 6, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail Report – Friday, January 6, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
First round of severe storms leaves behind flooded streets, downed trees Tuesday night
ATLANTA — Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in west Georgia as storms moved into the metro Atlanta area Tuesday. A tornado watch is in effect for south metro counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there are strong to severe storms moving in overnight into...
WTVC
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
North Forsyth County getting a new sandwich shop next week
(Forsyth County, GA) Families living in the Browns Bridge area of Forsyth County won’t have to travel far to satisfy their sub sandwich cravings. That’s because a new location of the popular Jimmy John’s franchise will be opening off of 369 and 400 next Wednesday, January 11.
Comments / 2