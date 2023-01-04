Read full article on original website
hh-today.com
Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile
Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
philomathnews.com
Audit review, insurance presentation on agenda for Fire & Rescue board
The Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors plans to meet at 3 p.m. Monday at Station 201. The board is scheduled to review audit and annual financial reports as reported by Accuity and listen to a presentation by Special District Insurance Services, according to the meeting agenda. Topics appearing...
philomathnews.com
City Council’s close election chosen as top story of the year
Around election time, advertisements on television, printed publications and online sites urge people to cast their ballots. “Every vote counts” is an often-heard phrase in an effort to increase voter turnout. In Philomath, that couldn’t have been more true. The City Council election came down to a single...
kezi.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service starting February
EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 of Lane Transit District’s bus routes will be making fewer trips starting in February due to staffing issues and changing passenger demand, the transit district announced Tuesday. LTD said that in addition to its 12 fixed bus routes that will be seeing reduced service, adjustments...
Lincoln City Homepage
Samaritan’s first babies of 2023
The first baby born in 2023 at a Samaritan Health Services hospital arrived in Lincoln City at 12:58 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed a few hours later by the first baby of the year in Newport. With three different possible due dates, Nicole and Ricky Nava weren’t sure what...
philomathnews.com
2022 Year in Review — News: October to December
This is the fourth in a four-part series of articles reviewing news that occurred in 2022. This fourth installment breaks down the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. • Oct. 4 — The city reached a notable milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony for the Downtown Safety and Streetscape Improvement Project. Randy Kugler, who was the city manager during the controversial couplet project 15 years earlier, was among those in attendance.
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire at Lebanon, OR home
An early morning fire in Lebanon forced two occupants to flee their home.
philomathnews.com
Linn-Benton Community College releases honor roll
Linn-Benton Community College released this week the names of students who made the honor roll for the completed fall term. The list includes 24 students that in LBCC records show Philomath or Blodgett as their hometown or address. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a grade...
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: Charles W. Wright (1871-1919)
Published as it appeared on June 12, 1919, in the (Corvallis) Weekly Gazette-Times, Page 3, Column 5. The remains of the late Charles Wright arrived in Corvallis on the 4:35 train from Portland and were taken to Bovee’s funeral parlors, where the service will be held tomorrow afternoon at two o’clock. Burial will be in the Newton cemetery. Mr. Wright was aged 47 years and leaves his widow, formerly Miss Elva A. Nash, and five children, Russell, Evelyn, Adelen, Donald and Ruth Nash. He was a native of England. Mr. Wright was a brother-in-law of J.N. Nash of Corvallis and the remains are to be interred in the Nash burial plot.
KGW
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
philomathnews.com
Warrior Watch: PHS wrestlers piling up a lot of victories
Fifteen Philomath High wrestlers have winning records as the Warriors get ready for Saturday’s King of the Hill Invitational at Pleasant Hill. Not all of those wrestlers have competed at the varsity level but it’s an indication of the program’s talent up and down the lineup. Freshman...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
kptv.com
First Latino sheriff of Marion County dies at 71
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The former Marion County Sheriff, and first-ever Latino elected as Marion County Sheriff, has died at the age of 71, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Raul Flores Ramirez Jr., 71, began his career in 1969 at the Woodburn Police Department, becoming...
