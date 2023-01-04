ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Money Cat Brings Serious Restaurant Power to Houston’s Levy Park — New Japanese Spot is Young, Hip and Different

By Laurann Claridge
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CultureMap Houston

Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District

A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson

A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances

A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Paris Baguette opens bakery in Katy Asian Town

Paris Baguette features several pastries on its menu, including fruit bites and donuts. (Courtesy Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette, a neighborhood bakery cafe, opened a new location in Katy Asian Town Dec. 19. The bakery is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Ste. B-6, Katy. The business has goals to establish the...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bricks Pizza Co. now open in The Woodlands Mall

Urban Bricks is located next to Chick-fil-A in the food court. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Urban Bricks Pizza Co. opened its location inside the food court of The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 20. Urban Bricks specializes in fully customizable and premade pizza and pastas as well as desserts and salads. Urban Bricks is open on the second floor in the food court at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
papercitymag.com

Embracing the Radical Legacy of Houston’s Maverick Museum, CAMH Leader Hesse McGraw Wants Art That Impacts the World

Contemporary Arts Museum director Hesse McGraw is all about making art accessible to all. (Photo by Alison Medley) There is something unassuming, contemplative and distinctly nuanced about Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) director Hesse McGraw’s responses when you’re in the flow of a conversation. In his self-effacing style, McGraw intrinsically doesn’t want the spotlight to be on him, but rather on the artists whose visceral works grace the galleries of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Taste of The Town to return to The Woodlands for first time since 2020

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time in two years, dozens of restaurants from across Montgomery County will gather once more for The Woodlands’ Taste of the Town event later this month. Around 3,000 attendees are expected for the event, which…

