Money Cat Brings Serious Restaurant Power to Houston’s Levy Park — New Japanese Spot is Young, Hip and Different

Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District
A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
papercitymag.com
New Craft Casual Grill With Patio Power Drops Into Navigation Boulevard — Your First Look at Gatsby’s Grill
The mighty Anaya's burger at the new Houston restaurant Gatsby's Grill is made with prime beef, topped with a sunny side fried egg, lettuce, tomato, bacon, garlic aioli, and pepperjack cheese. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Great Gatsby — the restaurant group that brought Houston its eponymously named steakhouse, followed in...
The Gripper Kitchen to bring its oversized sandwich concept to Pearland
The gripper sandwich concept is an oversized, high-stacked chicken sandwich that was created by a Detroit chef. (Courtesy The Gripper Kitchen) The Gripper Kitchen is looking at a February or March opening at 9517 Broadway St., Ste. 103, Pearland, after construction is expected to complete in January. Local owner Markita...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Corrie Writing
Street Food Paradise: Houston's 5 Must-Try Food Streets
Houston, Texas is known for its diverse and delicious food scene, and there are many great street food options to be found throughout the city. Here are five of the best food streets in Houston:
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson
A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
This Texas Airport Is Getting 10 New Restaurants
Hobby Airport is getting 10 new restaurants!
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
CW33 NewsFix
These Texas eateries ranked among the best Italian restaurants in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — While we all love Texas for its tacos, barbecue, and well-cooked steaks, there’s a cuisine that’s beloved worldwide with eateries in the Lone Star State that will have your mouth salivating for more. There’s really nothing better than a beautiful spread of Italian food,...
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious.
papercitymag.com
Special Chefs Dinner to Help Rescue Houston Pets From Kill Shelters — Chefs For Paws Provides Furry Second Chances
A view of the kitchen at last year's Chefs for Paws event. Collaborating chefs work to put out a memorable multi-course meal. My favorite local animal rescue organization — Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) — is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser later this month on Sunday, January 15th. RPM is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally rescuing them from death row at shelters across the metro area (sometimes when they’re just minutes away from euthanasia) and placing them in loving short-term foster homes.
papercitymag.com
Palatial River Oaks Mansion With a Coveted Perk Brings a $12.9 Million Asking Price — An Inside Look at 2445 Pine Valley Court
The palatial dwelling at 2445 Pine Valley Court in River Oaks rising atop one of Houston's rare hills is listed with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino) If “palatial mansion” are the buzz words in your search for a new home, you must take a look at...
Paris Baguette opens bakery in Katy Asian Town
Paris Baguette features several pastries on its menu, including fruit bites and donuts. (Courtesy Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette, a neighborhood bakery cafe, opened a new location in Katy Asian Town Dec. 19. The bakery is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Ste. B-6, Katy. The business has goals to establish the...
Urban Bricks Pizza Co. now open in The Woodlands Mall
Urban Bricks is located next to Chick-fil-A in the food court. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Urban Bricks Pizza Co. opened its location inside the food court of The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 20. Urban Bricks specializes in fully customizable and premade pizza and pastas as well as desserts and salads. Urban Bricks is open on the second floor in the food court at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze
The satellite images by NASA shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.
papercitymag.com
Embracing the Radical Legacy of Houston’s Maverick Museum, CAMH Leader Hesse McGraw Wants Art That Impacts the World
Contemporary Arts Museum director Hesse McGraw is all about making art accessible to all. (Photo by Alison Medley) There is something unassuming, contemplative and distinctly nuanced about Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) director Hesse McGraw’s responses when you’re in the flow of a conversation. In his self-effacing style, McGraw intrinsically doesn’t want the spotlight to be on him, but rather on the artists whose visceral works grace the galleries of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
mocomotive.com
Taste of The Town to return to The Woodlands for first time since 2020
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the first time in two years, dozens of restaurants from across Montgomery County will gather once more for The Woodlands’ Taste of the Town event later this month. Around 3,000 attendees are expected for the event, which…
610 reopens near Ella Blvd after deadly crash involving big rig and motorcycle
The eastbound lanes of the Nort Loop have reopened near Ella Boulevard after a deadly crash. The North Loop was shut down for more than three hours after one person died in a crash involving a big rig and a motorcycle. All traffic was pushed off the North Loop at...
