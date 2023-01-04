Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
NBC Philadelphia
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Yardbarker
President Biden addresses dangers of football after Damar Hamlin incident
President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday if Monday's incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shows professional football is becoming too dangerous. "No," Biden responded, per Joe Morgan of Fox News. "Look, the idea that you're going to have… You got guys that are 6'8, 340 pounds running a 4.8 [seconds] 40 [yard dash]. I mean, you know, you hit somebody with that kind of force… Now, that's not what happened here.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan
No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
thecomeback.com
NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision
The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
Fox 19
Bills head coach thanks the Bengals: ‘An amazing show of compassion, empathy and love’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke publicly Thursday evening for the first time since Monday night, when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on-field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. News of Hamlin waking up and responding to doctors and family members broke earlier the same day.
NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news
There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin over the past few days after his horrifying incident on Monday night aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared a very promising update on Hamlin’s Read more... The post NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Terminal Tower lit up in Bills’ colors for Hamlin
The Terminal Tower has been lit up in red, white and blue for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Columbia Missourian
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve Wednesday, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it's unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri officially hires former Fresno State OC Moore as offensive coordinator
Missouri has officially hired former Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as the program’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the team confirmed via Twitter on Thursday. It was first reported that MU was targeting Moore for the role on Wednesday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel .
Preview Paw Prints: Houston Cougars
No. 2 Houston leads the country with eight 30-plus point wins this season.
John Williams Wrote New Theme Song for ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship
Viewers who tune into the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night will be treated to a uniquely cinematic event. The David and Goliath matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs has all the makings of a Hollywood film, particularly if the Horned Frogs are able to complete their unlikely Cinderella run and win the game. So it’s fitting that ESPN turned to Hollywood’s most beloved composer to provide the music. Variety has reported that five-time Oscar winner John Williams has composed a new three-and-a-half minute theme song for the game, titled “Of Grit and Glory,” that...
Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 16
The Cardinals will attempt to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss to Syracuse when they host the Demon Deacons.
Bengals player tackled by Damar Hamlin: I appreciate his family ‘having my back’
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins is relieved to hear that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing signs of progression. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Monday, Jan. 2, game after he tackled wide receiver Higgins. The NFL player was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. On...
