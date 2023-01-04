ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
New York Post

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
OHIO STATE
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

President Biden addresses dangers of football after Damar Hamlin incident

President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday if Monday's incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shows professional football is becoming too dangerous. "No," Biden responded, per Joe Morgan of Fox News. "Look, the idea that you're going to have… You got guys that are 6'8, 340 pounds running a 4.8 [seconds] 40 [yard dash]. I mean, you know, you hit somebody with that kind of force… Now, that's not what happened here.
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan

No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision

The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news

There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin over the past few days after his horrifying incident on Monday night aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared a very promising update on Hamlin’s Read more... The post NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Columbia Missourian

Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve Wednesday, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it's unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IndieWire

John Williams Wrote New Theme Song for ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship

Viewers who tune into the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night will be treated to a uniquely cinematic event. The David and Goliath matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs has all the makings of a Hollywood film, particularly if the Horned Frogs are able to complete their unlikely Cinderella run and win the game. So it’s fitting that ESPN turned to Hollywood’s most beloved composer to provide the music. Variety has reported that five-time Oscar winner John Williams has composed a new three-and-a-half minute theme song for the game, titled “Of Grit and Glory,” that...
FORT WORTH, TX

