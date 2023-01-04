Read full article on original website
Corrie Writing
Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts
Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
Thrillist
Take 23% Off Flights to Iceland & Europe in a Sale This Week
It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises. If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.
Eater
Thai Kun Chef Is Opening a Chicken and Rice Stall in Hong Kong Supermarket
Thai Kun chef Thai Changthong is opening a new food stall, P. Thai Khao Man Gai, devoted to Thai-style khao man gai within Hong Kong Supermarket. The restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 8557 Research Boulevard in North Austin. Changthong uses his mother’s recipe for khao man...
At Home: Kitchen backsplash creates waves
I know, I know. You’re going to say I deserved this. Remember a few weeks ago when I rather smugly wrote about my kitchen makeover? How, I crowed, thanks to my careful planning and coordination, the project took only three days, except for the backsplash. Remember that? Well, now I’m wearing the hair shirt. True, all was going swimmingly. The new counters, the new cabinet hardware, the new sink and faucet, all went in without a hitch. I was waiting, however, until the counters were...
skygofly.com
British Airways to Add 5 Routes in the Summer at Gatwick
British Airways will add 5 new short-haul routes from Gatwick Airport in the summer as the leisure demand in the region continues to grow. BA's subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, will establish these routes to: Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos, Innsbruck and Salzburg. British Airways will open up the spectacular city of Montpellier to...
travelyourway.net
Travel news – Southeast Asia has no plans to restrict Chinese tourists
While the U.S. and many European countries have imposed mandatory Covid tests for people arriving from China, Southeast Asian countries have no plans for such restrictions. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday his country is an “attractive destination” for Chinese and “does not require Chinese people to do anything, just to come as normal tourists,” Khmer Times reported.
