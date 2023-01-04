It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises. If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO