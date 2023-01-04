ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uncovering the Charm of Hawaii: 15 Amazing Facts

Hawaii is a unique and fascinating place with a rich culture and history. Here are some interesting facts about the state:. Hawaii is the only U.S. state that is completely made up of islands. It is located in the Pacific Ocean, about 2,000 miles southwest of the mainland United States.
Take 23% Off Flights to Iceland & Europe in a Sale This Week

It's the point of the year when we can all still recall our resolutions, and most people still have some intention of making good on those promises. If your resolutions are travel-related, Play, a budget airline from Iceland that began flights out of the US less than a year ago, has a sale that may get you headed in the right direction. Through January 7, you can take 23% off flights to its destinations across Europe, all of which run through Iceland.
At Home: Kitchen backsplash creates waves

I know, I know. You’re going to say I deserved this. Remember a few weeks ago when I rather smugly wrote about my kitchen makeover? How, I crowed, thanks to my careful planning and coordination, the project took only three days, except for the backsplash. Remember that? Well, now I’m wearing the hair shirt. True, all was going swimmingly. The new counters, the new cabinet hardware, the new sink and faucet, all went in without a hitch. I was waiting, however, until the counters were...
British Airways to Add 5 Routes in the Summer at Gatwick

British Airways will add 5 new short-haul routes from Gatwick Airport in the summer as the leisure demand in the region continues to grow. BA's subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, will establish these routes to: Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos, Innsbruck and Salzburg. British Airways will open up the spectacular city of Montpellier to...
Travel news – Southeast Asia has no plans to restrict Chinese tourists

While the U.S. and many European countries have imposed mandatory Covid tests for people arriving from China, Southeast Asian countries have no plans for such restrictions. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday his country is an “attractive destination” for Chinese and “does not require Chinese people to do anything, just to come as normal tourists,” Khmer Times reported.

