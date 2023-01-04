Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I just received a great timeshare vacation package offer from Hilton Grand Vacations that should be available to everyone. There are 7 destinations available to choose from and the cost is $299 for a 4 Night / 5 Day stay, plus you will get 150,000 Hilton Honors Points. 150K HH Points is worth $750 to me, so Hilton Grand Vacations is giving you a 4 night stay + $750 in points in exchange for paying $299 and attending a 2 hour timeshare sales presentation. That is a pretty sweet deal! I have experience with timeshare sales presentations and they are not too bad. I will go through the booking process to show you what it is like, what is included, and how much it costs.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO