Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest promises thorough review of operations meltdown
CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) on Thursday said it would carry out a thorough review of the disruption from a winter storm that forced it to cancel nearly 16,000 flights.
Was Law Enforcement Officer Justified in Threatening Arrest of Passengers Stranded By Southwest Airlines?
During the meltdown of operations which Southwest Airlines was experiencing in late December of 2022 — which led to the cancellation of greater than 1,500 flights and the delay of additional flights — a law enforcement officer at Nashville International Airport was reportedly called by an employee of Southwest Airlines and threatened to arrest stranded passengers who did not vacate the secure area of the airport.
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
People are moving to Nevada more than they are leaving, U-Haul report shows
A report from U-Haul shows that Nevada is the 13th most growing state in Nevada. Less people are leaving and more people are moving in.
United Furniture lenders reveal chaos surrounding 2,700 overnight layoffs
Lenders to United Furniture Industries claimed in court filings they were blindsided by the company’s pre-Thanksgiving move to abruptly fire its 2,700 employees in the middle of the night — revealing for the first time a bizarre sequence of events that triggered the surprise bloodbath. The Nov. 21 layoffs — in which workers learned they were losing their jobs through a late-night blast of email and text messages — took place just hours after the Mississippi-based company allegedly demanded “substantial capital immediately” from its lender Wells Fargo, signaling that it couldn’t continue operations without the cash, creditors claimed in a court...
Hilton Timeshare Vacation Package Deals: $299 for 4 Night Stay + 150,000 HH Points (7 Destinations Available) [Expires January 10]
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I just received a great timeshare vacation package offer from Hilton Grand Vacations that should be available to everyone. There are 7 destinations available to choose from and the cost is $299 for a 4 Night / 5 Day stay, plus you will get 150,000 Hilton Honors Points. 150K HH Points is worth $750 to me, so Hilton Grand Vacations is giving you a 4 night stay + $750 in points in exchange for paying $299 and attending a 2 hour timeshare sales presentation. That is a pretty sweet deal! I have experience with timeshare sales presentations and they are not too bad. I will go through the booking process to show you what it is like, what is included, and how much it costs.
JetBlue to add a daytime New York JFK – London Heathrow rotation
JetBlue is to add a daytime flight between New York JFK and London Heathrow. JetBlue Airbus A321LR arriving at Heathrow Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The new flight, starting 25th March 2023, will offer a JetBlue service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), giving travellers the all-new option to arrive in the United Kingdom the same day they depart the United States.
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In Taxes
The former CEO of an airline company that specialized in Grand Canyon tours has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion. William Acor, who operated Vision Airlines in the Las Vegas area, is facing two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to evading over $2.6 million in employment taxes he owed to the IRS.
Have you Read my Most Popular Posts of 2022?
Good afternoon, from rainy Northern California. Every year, I like to check out my stats from Google Analytics to see which blog posts were the most popular. I created 2 lists by looking at all blog posts written in 2022 and then I looked at which posts were read the most in 2022, but written in previous years (#stayingpower). I will list the blog posts from top to bottom based on pageviews, share the original published date, and provide my thoughts or a short summary of each blog post. If you are curious, here were the most popular posts from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Delta to start offer “free” inflight Wi-Fi…
Delta is teaming up with T-Mobile to deliver this, with it being delivered to aircraft that utilise ViaSat’s connectivity. It will be deployed to most domestic mainline aircraft by Feb. 1, with full availability on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024. Sponsorship will be key, as...
BoardingArea
214K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0