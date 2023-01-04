ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

FOX40

Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.  Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.  The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects escape after shooting in Livermore; victim grazed by bullet

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Suspects are at large after a shooting Thursday afternoon, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Enos Way and Junction Avenue where one victim had been grazed by a bullet. The suspects already escaped when officers arrived at the scene. LPD […]
LIVERMORE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville Wells Fargo robbed

Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Suspect steals Amazon delivery vehicle, police say

(KTXL) — Thursday afternoon a suspect stole an Amazon delivery vehicle in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said they arrived in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect was armed and stole an Amazon delivery vehicle. They then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA

