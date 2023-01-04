El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.

DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO