elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect arrested for stabbing brother outside Sky River Casino in Elk Grove
Elk Grove Police arrested a suspect who stabbed his own brother in the parking lot outside the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove late Thursday night. A Sacramento man has been arrested after stabbing his brother during an altercation. Last night around 11:20, officers responded to the Sky River Casino...
Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference. CASE HISTORY.
Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022. Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
Traffic stop in Brentwood leads to discovery of ecstacy pills, cash
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
Suspects escape after shooting in Livermore; victim grazed by bullet
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Suspects are at large after a shooting Thursday afternoon, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Enos Way and Junction Avenue where one victim had been grazed by a bullet. The suspects already escaped when officers arrived at the scene. LPD […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
KCRA.com
2 arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Video above: Top stories for Jan. 5) The shooting happened on Oct. 11 on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east...
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
Suspect steals Amazon delivery vehicle, police say
(KTXL) — Thursday afternoon a suspect stole an Amazon delivery vehicle in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said they arrived in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect was armed and stole an Amazon delivery vehicle. They then […]
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says
A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said. Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
Man wanted after 'violent incident' in El Dorado County found dead
PILOT HILL, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in El Dorado County has been found dead. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man’s body was pulled from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday after recent floods. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Bruce Gordon.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
2 suspects arrested in deadly shooting of Hector Velazquez in North Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men are behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in North Sacramento County. The shooting happened Oct. 11, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation around 9:30 p.m. Arriving deputies found 24-year-old Hector Velazquez shot and...
