Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) stocks have taken a free fall this morning, down over 46% as the firm racing to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals during the crypto meltdown; the TON Foundation aims to solve large-scale data storage problems by launching Ton Storage project. Plus, two Web3 builders have lost NFTs estimated to have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scammers.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO