CoinDesk
Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs
Crypto exchange Huobi saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% staff reduction. The exchange has experienced outflows of $64 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. "The Hash" group shares their hot takes on Huobi's latest development and other top stories of the day.
CoinDesk
The Fed Is Scared of Stock Market Animal Spirits
In today's episode, NLW looks at the macro landscape that will set the tone for the markets in 2023. According to the minutes of the December Federal Open Markets Committee Meeting, released on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is concerned about investor enthusiasm regarding a theoretical future pivot undermining monetary policy tightening.
CoinDesk
Silvergate Shares Plummet Amid $8.1B in Withdrawals, Hackers Stole High-Value NFTs From Prominent Web3 Builders
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) stocks have taken a free fall this morning, down over 46% as the firm racing to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals during the crypto meltdown; the TON Foundation aims to solve large-scale data storage problems by launching Ton Storage project. Plus, two Web3 builders have lost NFTs estimated to have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scammers.
CoinDesk
Marathon Digital, Coinbase Lead Bounce for Crypto-Related Stocks
After a disastrous 2022 in which 80%-90% declines were the norm, many cryptocurrency-related stocks are in the green early in 2023 after big advances on Wednesday. The largest gainer among the major names was...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares
Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Crypto Conglomerate DCG Closes Wealth-Management Business
Digital Currency Group, the cryptocurrency conglomerate whose Genesis Global Trading divisionjust announced more layoffs, said it's shutting down a wealth-management division called HQ. "Due the state of the broader economic environment and prolonged crypto...
CoinDesk
Former Celsius CEO Mashinsky Sued by New York State for Defrauding Investors
New York state's attorney general hassued Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius Network, for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors by making false statements between 2018 and at least June 2022 about the condition of the company to encourage money to keep coming in.
CoinDesk
Crypto’s 2023 Starts With a BONK
On "Carpe Consensus," hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson kick off the new year with the latest crypto news and predictions for the year ahead. [2:32] Inside the Desk: Shiba Inu-themed Bonk...
CoinDesk
Developer of ‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFTs Arrested, Charged With Fraud for Alleged $2.9M Rug-Pull
The developer of the Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible token (NFT) collection – a knock-off of the popular Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection – has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly perpetrating a $2.9 million rug pull.
CoinDesk
Brother of Criminal Bitcoin Mixing CEO Pleads Guilty to Stealing 712 Bitcoins From IRS
An Ohio family now has not one but two felons facing potentially lengthy prison sentences for crypto-related crimes. Cleveland man Gary Harmon, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and obstruction...
CoinDesk
Why Did Sam Bankman-Fried Plead Not Guilty?
News broke on Tuesday that Sam Bankman-Fried, mastermind of the multibillion-dollar FTX-Alameda Research fraud, would plead not guilty to charges including conspiracy and wire fraud. Some, drawing on conspiratorial theories, have taken this as a sign that Bankman-Fried will pull strings with friends in high places to finagle his way toward acquittal.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Faces ‘Tough Road,’ Legal Expert Says
Things are looking grim for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to white collar crime specialist Mark A. Kasten, a partner at law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC Counsel. Kasten told CoinDesk TV's...
CoinDesk
SBF Pleads Not Guilty; Trial Set for October
On today's episode, NLW discusses Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX, including his bail hearing from December, the unusual request to keep his bail bond-backers private, and his not-guilty plea from yesterday's arraignment. "The...
