The Gators were able to battle back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short, losing to the Texas A&M aggies at home by a score of 66-63. Florida had their opportunities at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but their late game offense betrayed them, coming up empty with sweeping floaters clanging off the rim. Now 0-2 in SEC play the Gators will have some work to do to get to where they want to be in the league, and that starts on Saturday when they take on former coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO