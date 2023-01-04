ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Florida Gators signees praise 2023 recruiting class

The Florida Gators signed 20 prospects during the early signing period in December and it’s a class full of prospects who should see the field early. During the Under Armour All-America game that featured eight signees, GatorCountry spoke with the signees to get their thoughts on the Gators class.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators Fall At Home To Texas A&M

The Gators were able to battle back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short, losing to the Texas A&M aggies at home by a score of 66-63. Florida had their opportunities at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but their late game offense betrayed them, coming up empty with sweeping floaters clanging off the rim. Now 0-2 in SEC play the Gators will have some work to do to get to where they want to be in the league, and that starts on Saturday when they take on former coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo make most of shot vs. Wildcats

There was only one game scheduled between The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball teams this year, but the fans that packed into the Woodshed Thursday night got their money’s worth from the contest. The Buffalo came out on the winning side of a back-and-forth affair, beating the rival Wildcats 67-64 at WMHS. “Anytime you can come into a rival like Wildwood and win like this, it’s real special,” VHS head coach Colt McDowell said. “We didn’t play our best, they had a lot to do with that, but we stuck with it and we found a way to win.”
BUFFALO, NY
Tony Salazar

Fleming Island names new football head coach

The Fleming Island Golden Eagles announced on December 22 that former Bartram Trail associate head coach Chad Parker will be the new head coach of the football team. Fleming Island was searching for a new coach for roughly two weeks because Damenyum Springs stepped down after six years as head coach of the program. Parker was with the storied Bartram Trail football program for nine years and won a State Championship in 2017. Parker also learned from legendary northeast Florida high school football coach Darrell Sutherland, who stepped down after the 2022 season. Parker looks to bring Sutherland’s teachings to the program with a mix of his own style.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Ocala Gazette

Noted Ocala attorney dies

Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

LEVY ARRESTS 12/26-01/01

Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Potential tax breaks for homeowners

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL

