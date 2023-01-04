Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Florida Gators signees praise 2023 recruiting class
The Florida Gators signed 20 prospects during the early signing period in December and it’s a class full of prospects who should see the field early. During the Under Armour All-America game that featured eight signees, GatorCountry spoke with the signees to get their thoughts on the Gators class.
Transfer OT, Visiting This Weekend, Names Florida in Top 4
Reportedly scheduled to visit Florida this weekend, Miami transfer offensive tackle John Campbell has named the Gators among his top four teams.
Gator Country
Gators Fall At Home To Texas A&M
The Gators were able to battle back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short, losing to the Texas A&M aggies at home by a score of 66-63. Florida had their opportunities at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but their late game offense betrayed them, coming up empty with sweeping floaters clanging off the rim. Now 0-2 in SEC play the Gators will have some work to do to get to where they want to be in the league, and that starts on Saturday when they take on former coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo make most of shot vs. Wildcats
There was only one game scheduled between The Villages High School and Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball teams this year, but the fans that packed into the Woodshed Thursday night got their money’s worth from the contest. The Buffalo came out on the winning side of a back-and-forth affair, beating the rival Wildcats 67-64 at WMHS. “Anytime you can come into a rival like Wildwood and win like this, it’s real special,” VHS head coach Colt McDowell said. “We didn’t play our best, they had a lot to do with that, but we stuck with it and we found a way to win.”
Fleming Island names new football head coach
The Fleming Island Golden Eagles announced on December 22 that former Bartram Trail associate head coach Chad Parker will be the new head coach of the football team. Fleming Island was searching for a new coach for roughly two weeks because Damenyum Springs stepped down after six years as head coach of the program. Parker was with the storied Bartram Trail football program for nine years and won a State Championship in 2017. Parker also learned from legendary northeast Florida high school football coach Darrell Sutherland, who stepped down after the 2022 season. Parker looks to bring Sutherland’s teachings to the program with a mix of his own style.
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
WCJB
Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots. The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly. Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage. Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
LEVY ARRESTS 12/26-01/01
Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age...
WCJB
Potential tax breaks for homeowners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
WCJB
GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
alachuachronicle.com
Williams Elementary is home to district’s principal and assistant principal of the year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The principal and assistant principal of Williams Elementary School have been selected as Alachua County Public Schools’ Principal and Assistant Principal of the year and will now go on to represent the district in the statewide recognition programs. Principal Anyana Stokes and Assistant Principal...
WCJB
Gainesville to swear in new mayor and city commissioners at historic Thomas Center Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville will be swearing-in new local leaders on Thursday. Gainesville Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward and Commissioners-Elect Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits will all be sworn in. Denise Ferrero will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor-Elect Ward. Walter Green will swear in Commissioner-Elect Book and...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
WCJB
18-month-old hospitalized in Gainesville with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, bruises, and cuts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville faces numerous counts of child abuse after a child was hospitalized with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, and cuts days after the abuse occurred. According to the arrest report for Justin Shavers, 19, he was watching an 18-month-old while the child’s...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
alachuachronicle.com
BREAKING: GPD K-9 handlers moving to patrol while the department evaluates how the dogs will be deployed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As of midnight on January 9, Gainesville Police Department’s (GPD) K-9 handlers will be reassigned to patrol shifts; it is unclear whether the dogs will be available for deployment. Following the resignation of Charles Owens as supervisor of the K-9 unit, GPD no longer has...
