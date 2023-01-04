Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Eve's newest smart home devices are launching with Matter out of the box
They're iterations on existing products, but early pioneers in the Matter space. New versions of the Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door and Window are launching March 28. All three smart home products will ship with Matter support instead of requiring firmware updates. Matter means they’ll be instantly compatible...
Android Authority
Dual-screen laptop with a color e-ink display? Meet the ThinkPad Plus Twist
The Twist plays double duty: on one side you get a normal OLED display, on the other you get a color e-ink. The Lenovo ThinkPad Plus Twist has been announced at CES 2023. The laptop features a standard OLED display as well as a 12-inch color e-ink display. The design...
Android Authority
The wireless TV future is now? Displace shows off a 55-inch, 20-pound TV.
It sounds too good to be true, but this wireless TV is supposed to be released in late 2023. Displace, a new start-up tech company has announced an upcoming 55-inch TV that’s completely wireless. It runs on four rechargeable and replaceable batteries, and it can be stuck on any...
Android Authority
Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is all about cloud gaming at CES 2023
It even comes with free GeForce Now time. Asus announced the Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip as part of its CES 2023 product reveals. It’s made specifically for PC cloud gaming, with support for GeForce Now and more. There’s no word on a release date or price for the Vibe...
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Android Authority
The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has a huge screen and an equally huge price
The 14.5-inch display is certainly on the large side of tablet screen sizes. The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has been announced at CES 2023. The 14.5-inch tablet will come with Android 13 out of the box, with three OS updates promised. It will have a starting price of $1,199 and...
This cute robot pet will warm your heart and protect your home
She sneezes, scratches, and roams the home easily, and even investigates suspicious objects
Android Authority
The refreshed MSI Titan GT77 gaming notebook has a 4K 144Hz Mini LED display
It's really bright and very colorful. MSI announced a new version of its Titan GT77 gaming notebook at CES 2023. It includes the world’s first 4K 144Hz Mini LED display for a notebook. There’s no word on a price or release date for the new Titan GT77. If...
Android Authority
Garmin Dash Cam Live announced: Ever wanted a dash cam with LTE?
Who says you need Wi-Fi or a microSD card slot to quickly view footage?. Garmin has announced the Dash Cam Live camera. This dash cam offers LTE connectivity so you can access live views and saved clips. Dash cams generally require Wi-Fi or a microSD card slot if you want...
Android Authority
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a hub, smart button, and wireless charger
Samsung is reviving its efforts at first-party SmartThings hubs. Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub, smart button, and wireless charger all in one. The product will support Matter accessories out of the box. It’s shipping to the US in early February 2023. Samsung is taking the...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you display your digital photos around the house?
Do you use digital frames or smart displays to show off your pictures around the house? Or do you prefer to print them?. Almost all of us have extensive digital photo libraries, be it via a cloud storage service like Google Photos or on your smartphone’s local storage. But are these photos something you forget about or do you make an effort to display them around the house?
Android Authority
TCL splits its 2023 smart TVs into two distinct lines
There's a new TCL TV for any budget in 2023. TCL has announced its first 2023 smart TVs, and they will be sold in two model categories. The S-Series will be the new TCL budget TVs, while the Q-Series will include more advanced features such as QLED screens. Pricing and...
Android Authority
HTC Vive XR Elite announced: A cheaper Meta Quest Pro rival
The headset also comes with a battery strap, 4K resolution, and plenty more features. HTC has announced the Vive XR Elite headset at CES. This headset offers support for both VR and XR content. The HTC headset is significantly cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro. HTC’s Vive division is one...
Android Authority
Roku to sell its own smart TVs this spring with Roku OLED TVs coming later
You will be able to get Roku-branded TVs up to 75 inches in size. Long-time video streaming device maker Roku will begin selling its own smart televisions sometime in the spring of 2023. The company will sell 11 models in two product lines — Roku Select and Roku Plus —...
Android Authority
Motorola could beat rivals to the punch with two-way satellite messaging
Two-way satellite texting is coming to smartphones later this quarter, and Motorola is getting in on the action. The firm behind CAT phones has announced a two-way satellite messaging service. It will debut on an upcoming Motorola Defy rugged smartphone. Bullitt Group is the company behind CAT-branded rugged smartphones, but...
Android Authority
The Nextbase IQ could be the ultimate road safety gadget for your car
This ultrasmart dashcam is all set to hit the road with T-Mobile connectivity. Nextbase has announced that its IQ dashcam will feature T-Mobile connectivity. The AI-powered dashcam will go on sale this Spring in the US and Canada. It will be priced under $500, with various subscription plans. The Nextbase...
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
Android Authority
Razer reveals the release date for the Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G
Both versions of the Razer Edge will be available in the next few weeks. Razer has confirmed the launch date for its Razer Edge handhelds. Both versions of the Razer Edge will release on January 26 in the US. The Razer Edge will be available on Razer’s website and store...
Android Authority
OnePlus could be getting close to launching its rumored tablet
This would be the company's first tablet if true. Rumor suggests that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. The rumor claims the tablet is currently being tested in India. The tablet is believed to be codenamed “Aries” and could launch sooner than later. A new challenger appears...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a big screen and a small price
At under $200, budget shoppers shouldn't skip this one. Samsung has announced the budget-priced Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023. The 6.6-inch display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and will come with 64GB of onboard storage. The price of the phone will be $199.99, but no release date has...
Comments / 0