Android Authority

Eve's newest smart home devices are launching with Matter out of the box

They're iterations on existing products, but early pioneers in the Matter space. New versions of the Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door and Window are launching March 28. All three smart home products will ship with Matter support instead of requiring firmware updates. Matter means they’ll be instantly compatible...
Android Authority

Dual-screen laptop with a color e-ink display? Meet the ThinkPad Plus Twist

The Twist plays double duty: on one side you get a normal OLED display, on the other you get a color e-ink. The Lenovo ThinkPad Plus Twist has been announced at CES 2023. The laptop features a standard OLED display as well as a 12-inch color e-ink display. The design...
Android Authority

The wireless TV future is now? Displace shows off a 55-inch, 20-pound TV.

It sounds too good to be true, but this wireless TV is supposed to be released in late 2023. Displace, a new start-up tech company has announced an upcoming 55-inch TV that’s completely wireless. It runs on four rechargeable and replaceable batteries, and it can be stuck on any...
Android Authority

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is all about cloud gaming at CES 2023

It even comes with free GeForce Now time. Asus announced the Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip as part of its CES 2023 product reveals. It’s made specifically for PC cloud gaming, with support for GeForce Now and more. There’s no word on a release date or price for the Vibe...
Android Authority

CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs

LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Android Authority

The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has a huge screen and an equally huge price

The 14.5-inch display is certainly on the large side of tablet screen sizes. The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet has been announced at CES 2023. The 14.5-inch tablet will come with Android 13 out of the box, with three OS updates promised. It will have a starting price of $1,199 and...
Android Authority

The refreshed MSI Titan GT77 gaming notebook has a 4K 144Hz Mini LED display

It's really bright and very colorful. MSI announced a new version of its Titan GT77 gaming notebook at CES 2023. It includes the world’s first 4K 144Hz Mini LED display for a notebook. There’s no word on a price or release date for the new Titan GT77. If...
Android Authority

Garmin Dash Cam Live announced: Ever wanted a dash cam with LTE?

Who says you need Wi-Fi or a microSD card slot to quickly view footage?. Garmin has announced the Dash Cam Live camera. This dash cam offers LTE connectivity so you can access live views and saved clips. Dash cams generally require Wi-Fi or a microSD card slot if you want...
Android Authority

Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a hub, smart button, and wireless charger

Samsung is reviving its efforts at first-party SmartThings hubs. Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub, smart button, and wireless charger all in one. The product will support Matter accessories out of the box. It’s shipping to the US in early February 2023. Samsung is taking the...
Android Authority

Poll: Do you display your digital photos around the house?

Do you use digital frames or smart displays to show off your pictures around the house? Or do you prefer to print them?. Almost all of us have extensive digital photo libraries, be it via a cloud storage service like Google Photos or on your smartphone’s local storage. But are these photos something you forget about or do you make an effort to display them around the house?
Android Authority

TCL splits its 2023 smart TVs into two distinct lines

There's a new TCL TV for any budget in 2023. TCL has announced its first 2023 smart TVs, and they will be sold in two model categories. The S-Series will be the new TCL budget TVs, while the Q-Series will include more advanced features such as QLED screens. Pricing and...
Android Authority

HTC Vive XR Elite announced: A cheaper Meta Quest Pro rival

The headset also comes with a battery strap, 4K resolution, and plenty more features. HTC has announced the Vive XR Elite headset at CES. This headset offers support for both VR and XR content. The HTC headset is significantly cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro. HTC’s Vive division is one...
Android Authority

Roku to sell its own smart TVs this spring with Roku OLED TVs coming later

You will be able to get Roku-branded TVs up to 75 inches in size. Long-time video streaming device maker Roku will begin selling its own smart televisions sometime in the spring of 2023. The company will sell 11 models in two product lines — Roku Select and Roku Plus —...
Android Authority

Motorola could beat rivals to the punch with two-way satellite messaging

Two-way satellite texting is coming to smartphones later this quarter, and Motorola is getting in on the action. The firm behind CAT phones has announced a two-way satellite messaging service. It will debut on an upcoming Motorola Defy rugged smartphone. Bullitt Group is the company behind CAT-branded rugged smartphones, but...
Android Authority

The Nextbase IQ could be the ultimate road safety gadget for your car

This ultrasmart dashcam is all set to hit the road with T-Mobile connectivity. Nextbase has announced that its IQ dashcam will feature T-Mobile connectivity. The AI-powered dashcam will go on sale this Spring in the US and Canada. It will be priced under $500, with various subscription plans. The Nextbase...
Android Authority

Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring

Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
Android Authority

Razer reveals the release date for the Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G

Both versions of the Razer Edge will be available in the next few weeks. Razer has confirmed the launch date for its Razer Edge handhelds. Both versions of the Razer Edge will release on January 26 in the US. The Razer Edge will be available on Razer’s website and store...
Android Authority

OnePlus could be getting close to launching its rumored tablet

This would be the company's first tablet if true. Rumor suggests that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. The rumor claims the tablet is currently being tested in India. The tablet is believed to be codenamed “Aries” and could launch sooner than later. A new challenger appears...
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a big screen and a small price

At under $200, budget shoppers shouldn't skip this one. Samsung has announced the budget-priced Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023. The 6.6-inch display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and will come with 64GB of onboard storage. The price of the phone will be $199.99, but no release date has...

