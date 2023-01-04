Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Over Capacity With Pets; Here's How You Can Help
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is seeking the public’s help as it’s enduring an unprecedented number of animal intake, exceeding capacity at its animal shelters. As of Wednesday, SDHS was at 131% capacity for its dog population, with a total of 459 dogs under its care with only 350 kennels, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations San Diego Humane Society. At this time, nearly 215 dogs are available for adoption across all four campuses of SDHS.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SD Humane Society waiving adoption fees for adult pets
Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Well look no further because the San Diego Humane Society (SDHC) is waiving adoption fees for its adult pets, the organization announced Friday.
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
New California law makes it illegal to fish for Great White Sharks
SAN DIEGO — A new law is in effect in California after an 8-foot-long Great White shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines beach in November last year. "When there are things we do as a society that harms those sharks, it's good to see people say, 'this isn’t acceptable, and we got to do something different,'" said Dr. Chris Lowe, Director of the Shark Lab at Cal-State Long Beach.
Awake during brain surgery: How one San Diego woman's life improved
It was a jaw-dropping experience that followed an excruciating decision. Imagine you have tremors so severe you can't bring a fork to your mouth -- and the only solution is a procedure to implant an electrode into the center of your brain.It's 6 a.m. and Joann Schmidt is on her way into a Woodland Hills operating room for a surgery she hopes will change her life forever.Though it's up to 95-percent effective, it's a procedure that comes with severe risk. Joann's future is now in the hands of Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Ajay Ananda, who is...
Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary
Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
lacademie.com
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
kusi.com
OB locals band together to put a stop to burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through the last months of 2022, several businesses in Ocean Beach were broken into, some more than once. A lack of response from local leaders has encouraged the community to band together to stop the break-ins. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach where...
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
invisiblepeople.tv
While the Rest of California Struggles, San Diego Excels with Housing Program
San Diego faces the same problems as many other cities in California—high housing costs, low vacancy rates, full shelters. But unlike other cities in California, San Diego has had significant success in housing people through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. Introduced...
Weekend Watch January 6 - 8 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. To jump-start health and fitness goals in 2023, San Diego Oasis is hosting its annual in-person “Fitness Palooza” event to help local older adults kick their new year off with a positive, active and mindful beginning.
worth.com
One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway
Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate silently opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
Get important tools that could save someone’s life
SAN DIEGO — Knowing how to perform CPR and how to locate and use an AED, automated external defibrillator, can help someone when seconds are critical. The collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during an NFL Monday Night Football game was a heart-wrenching sight. Medical professionals provided immediate support on the field, and it’s a vital reminder that you can learn some of those life-saving skills to help in an emergency.
San Diego could OK many more high-rise homes and backyard apartments under new city housing proposal
Incentives to allow more units based on location would extend the required proximity to a transit line from a half-mile to a mile, but they also would change how that distance is gauged.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0