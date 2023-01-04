ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction

Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
SEATTLE, WA
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend

Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
SEATTLE, WA
High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022

Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

