mltnews.com
Council sets dates to interview councilmember candidates, discusses alternate fire service possibilities for 2025
The Mountlake Terrace City Council Tuesday night decided to split Position 3 council seat candidate interviews into a two-day affair as current councilmembers said they would prefer to interview all 13 candidates before eliminating any from the pool. The Position 3 seat was recently vacated after the resignation of former...
SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Art Beat: Gallery exhibit, an opera mystery, Korean American Day celebration and a volunteer opportunity
Gallery North hosts “In With the New, Out with the Old”. Saturday, Jan. 7, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. (Edmonds Art Walk) Gallery North’s show “In With the New, Out With the Old” will feature local artists Hannah Mason, Sam Spencer and Tatyana Brown. Hannah and Tatyana are new to the gallery.
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend
Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
High school sports roundup for Jan. 3, 2022
Five different Meadowdale players scored in double digits as the Mavericks built a 27-point third-quarter lead on the way to a 57-37 win over Cascade. Malik Robinson led all scorers with 12 points. Jaymon Wright had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals. Score by...
