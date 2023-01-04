Read full article on original website
Android Authority
AMD announces Ryzen 7040 series processors with on-chip AI
AMD has announced the Ryzen 7040 series processor for laptops. The Ryzen 7040 series features on-chip AI. The first devices utilizing Ryzen 7040 series processors will be available in March. Without officially even kicking off yet, CES 2023 is off to the races, with product reveals dropping left and right....
CNET
Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller
Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
Android Authority
OnePlus could be getting close to launching its rumored tablet
This would be the company's first tablet if true. Rumor suggests that OnePlus is working on a new tablet. The rumor claims the tablet is currently being tested in India. The tablet is believed to be codenamed “Aries” and could launch sooner than later. A new challenger appears...
Android Authority
OnePlus might skip the OnePlus 11 Pro this year
The OnePlus 11 has quite a few Pro features, but it's still not quite on par with Pro models. A OnePlus executive has apparently said there won’t be a OnePlus 11 Pro this year. This would be the first year without a Pro model since 2018. OnePlus just launched...
Android Authority
The wireless TV future is now? Displace shows off a 55-inch, 20-pound TV.
It sounds too good to be true, but this wireless TV is supposed to be released in late 2023. Displace, a new start-up tech company has announced an upcoming 55-inch TV that’s completely wireless. It runs on four rechargeable and replaceable batteries, and it can be stuck on any...
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023
French startup Maca Flight has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept with improved design and new strategic partners at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. To advance its vision of holding test flights in 2023, the firm has now partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies. "We...
It's becoming increasingly clear Tesla is just another car company
Tesla promised to be different. But now it's discounting the Model 3 and selling to Hertz like a regular car company.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
Android Authority
Eve's newest smart home devices are launching with Matter out of the box
They're iterations on existing products, but early pioneers in the Matter space. New versions of the Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door and Window are launching March 28. All three smart home products will ship with Matter support instead of requiring firmware updates. Matter means they’ll be instantly compatible...
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
CNBC
China's new Covid surge is crippling the world's most important factories and biggest ports
Freight booking cancellations are increasing at the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen as "factories cannot operate properly due to a lot of workers getting Covid." Congestion is also building off of the Ports of Ningbo and Qingdao as well, per Chinese logistics company HLS. Logistics managers are warning of very...
Android Authority
CES 2023 Android announcements: New Android Auto is here for all, more
From listening to music to driving in your car, Android has a lot of new tricks up its sleeve. Google made a few announcements related to Android at CES 2023. Some of the announcements are new features, such as the rollout of the new Android Auto design. Google also announced...
Android Authority
The Pixel's January software update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing for some
The issue appears to be affecting Bluetooth pairing on a number of vehicles. Google’s January software update for its Pixel phones has gone live. Reports are coming in suggesting that the recent update has broken auto Bluetooth pairing. The issue appears to be affecting a few auto brands including...
CNET
Roku Cracks 70 Million Active Accounts
Roku has surpassed 70 million active users, the streaming platform said Thursday. It reached the milestone shortly after the close of 2022, during which Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours of content on the platform. That was a 19% increase from 2021 and the most hours streamed on any platform in Canada, the US and Mexico, the company said.
CDC has tested wastewater from aircraft amid concerns over Covid-19 surge in China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has "done some very preliminary work" to do wastewater testing with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There have been growing concerns among public health officials to ramp up monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a Covid-19 surge in China.
ZDNet
How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)
UWB stands for Ultra Wide Band and is used as a short-range wireless communication protocol that's used to track the location of objects. UWB works by calculating locations within less than half an inch by measuring how long it takes short radio pulses to travel between one device and another. UWB was originally designed as a means to transfer data but its ability to track very precise positioning has made it quite useful for modern devices.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a big screen and a small price
At under $200, budget shoppers shouldn't skip this one. Samsung has announced the budget-priced Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023. The 6.6-inch display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and will come with 64GB of onboard storage. The price of the phone will be $199.99, but no release date has...
