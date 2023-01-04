Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
Black Bear Diner no longer moving into old Tyler Chili’s location, company says
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Black Bear Diner will no longer move into the old Chili’s location in Tyler, the company confirmed on Friday. According to Black Bear Diner corporate staff, the lease was terminated but the company is looking at other options. “There is nothing in our pipeline at this time… we welcome the opportunity […]
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
East Texas seafood restaurants gear up for crawfish season
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — East Texas restaurants have started serving crawfish, and people are excited about it. People were worried the arctic blast would have a negative effect on this year’s season, the restaurants we spoke to are receiving shipments a few times a week. Owner of Wawa’s Seafood Shack, Brian Parker, said that’s not […]
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
KTRE
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas. “That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
KTRE
White Oak man talks balancing work, love in 50th year as firefighter
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - These days most people have a couple career changes during their time on the job, but a White Oak man has stuck with the same job during his working life. And that man has been a firefighter for half a century. Tommy Graves and his...
The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People
Recently, people who live in or near Tyler, Texas chimed in on what they consider to be the best places to get donuts in the area. Curious to hear whether or not you think there are any you think we missed. Be sure and let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. Ah,...
KTRE
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
KTRE
Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patterns
New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County. “The fourth court will get to those people who are in jail waiting for a trial faster, that allows us to reduce the jail population because they’ll either be acquitted or be put on probation and released or they’ll be sent off to TDCJ to serve their sentence,” DA Jacob Putman said.
New Rose Capital mural in full bloom in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A couple of roses are in full bloom in Tyler. A new mural that was unveiled in December of 2022 features bright pink, red and yellow colored roses on a black background. “Welcome to the Rose Capital” is written on the wall and the artwork is known as the Rose Capital […]
KTRE
TJC Lady Apaches to take on Temple College Friday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Lady Rangers lost a Thursday matinee to Temple College 81-76, the Leopards trailed at the half. Tomorrow they challenge another East Texas team in the TJC Apache Ladies. Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard scouted them in preparation for the Friday tilt. “Temple hit big shots when...
Stunning Lindale, Texas Home With Big Porch and 92 Acres
For many people including myself this home that is for sale in Lindale, Texas would be a dream come true. One thing I have always wanted in a home is a big porch, so I can walk outside and drink my morning coffee while enjoying the beauty here in East Texas. This home in Lindale offers that and so much more which is why I had to bring it to your attention, although if you buy it, I want an invite to the housewarming party.
