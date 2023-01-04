ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas seafood restaurants gear up for crawfish season

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — East Texas restaurants have started serving crawfish, and people are excited about it. People were worried the arctic blast would have a negative effect on this year’s season, the restaurants we spoke to are receiving shipments a few times a week. Owner of Wawa’s Seafood Shack, Brian Parker, said that’s not […]
CHANDLER, TX
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas

People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas. “That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!

Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort

While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patterns

New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County. “The fourth court will get to those people who are in jail waiting for a trial faster, that allows us to reduce the jail population because they’ll either be acquitted or be put on probation and released or they’ll be sent off to TDCJ to serve their sentence,” DA Jacob Putman said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New Rose Capital mural in full bloom in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A couple of roses are in full bloom in Tyler. A new mural that was unveiled in December of 2022 features bright pink, red and yellow colored roses on a black background. “Welcome to the Rose Capital” is written on the wall and the artwork is known as the Rose Capital […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

TJC Lady Apaches to take on Temple College Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Lady Rangers lost a Thursday matinee to Temple College 81-76, the Leopards trailed at the half. Tomorrow they challenge another East Texas team in the TJC Apache Ladies. Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard scouted them in preparation for the Friday tilt. “Temple hit big shots when...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Stunning Lindale, Texas Home With Big Porch and 92 Acres

For many people including myself this home that is for sale in Lindale, Texas would be a dream come true. One thing I have always wanted in a home is a big porch, so I can walk outside and drink my morning coffee while enjoying the beauty here in East Texas. This home in Lindale offers that and so much more which is why I had to bring it to your attention, although if you buy it, I want an invite to the housewarming party.
LINDALE, TX

