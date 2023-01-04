Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Teen injured in police crash 'fighting for his life,' sheriff says; here's how to give blood
A week after two Brusly High School teens were killed when an Addis police officer slammed into their car during a multi-parish police chase, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff is urging people to donate blood to help a third crash victim still fighting for his life. Liam Dunn, was badly...
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
theadvocate.com
After chases killed bystanders, should Baton Rouge police rethink their rules for pursuits?
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on Saturday when an Addis police officer blew a red light in West...
Pregnant Woman Nearly Killed by Two Assailants Fleeing Burglary Scene
Less than 24 hours after two reckless criminals fired shots at a pregnant woman after attempting to flee from a burglary scene, the pair was caught burglarizing vehicles just several miles north of the first crime scene. Louisiana police found Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson Tuesday afternoon following a chase...
theadvocate.com
Girl, 7, dies after dog attack on Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge sheriff says
A child is dead after she was attacked by a dog Friday evening, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said EMS and the St. George Fire Department were called to a home in the 25000 block of Kendalwood Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. A...
brproud.com
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
Louisiana teens’ deaths put spotlight on police chases
“In my experience, I have not seen a police officer charged criminally in a police pursuit case,” said civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth, who has handled numerous lawsuits in such cases but has no ties to the Louisiana collision.
theadvocate.com
Woman fatally shoots husband at Port Allen hotel, claims self-defense, officials say
A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the...
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge detectives searching for missing man who left nursing home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing after leaving his nursing home on Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Paul Gatewood, 50, left the Center Point Care Nursing Home facility in a cab at 2:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the cab driver left Gatewood at the Capital One Bank on College Drive and that Gatewood has not been heard from since.
theadvocate.com
Accused of shooting a pregnant woman, they were later caught burglarizing cars, police say
Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said. Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar...
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in crashed car along I-110, Baton Rouge police say
A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition early Thursday after a police officer found him in a crashed car along Interstate 110 north with a bullet wound to the head. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the man's car, which had crashed into a concrete...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge family helps others after teen athlete son dies from cardiac arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grayson “Gray” Lane Temple died last year from a cardiac arrest. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recent medical emergency has the family reliving the experience. Grayson, 16, was 6’2″ and 230 lbs. He was a high school athlete and played golf,...
wbrz.com
Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where they came from. Mankisha Pike says she had been peacefully living in Avalon Apartments on Florida Boulevard for the last few years, but all that changed recently.
wbrz.com
Person found shot in crashed car along I-110 early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found shot inside a car that had gotten into a wreck along I-110 early Thursday morning. The vehicle reportedly crashed on I-110 North at Capital Access Road around 2 a.m. Police found a person inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge has first homicide less than one week into new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has experienced its first homicide of the new year. Late on Wednesday (Jan. 4), shots were fired in front of the Triple S Food Mart. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Illya Antwine “TJ” Winns Jr.
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
