Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa duals Illinois to a 25-19 victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A win at heavyweight was needed for the Hawkeyes, who grabbed a 25-19 win over the Illini after a Toni Cassioppi win. Spencer Lee extended a his match winning streak to 44 with a pin. After back-to-back Illinois wins Max Murin locked up a pin...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa takes down Illinois in wrestling

Indiana was ranked #15 in the country. Iowa men got their first Big 10 win tonight hosting 15th-ranked Indiana.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Family, teammates, strangers show support for Patrick McCaffery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery will be with the Hawkeye men’s basketball team on Thursday when they host Indiana, but he won’t take the court. The junior announced that he is taking a leave of absence from playing basketball due to anxiety. His dad,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal

QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena

NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Breaking down mental health concerns and how to help

Family, teammates and beyond show support for Patrick McCaffery's decision to step away.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Breaking down the vote for house speaker

A celebration at an assisted living facility in Cedar Rapids today honored World War Two veteran, who is marking his 102nd birthday. Dubuque is using a job fair to help fill its seasonal positions after only being able to fill half the positions last year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hawks come back after 21 point deficit against Hoosiers

Iowa men got their first Big 10 win tonight hosting 15th-ranked Indiana.
IOWA CITY, IA

