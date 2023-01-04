J-Beauty treats skincare routines as a form of self-care

People all over the world have their own set of health and beauty secrets and everyone could fare well from learning a little bit about them.

Two of the top global beauty regimens are from Japan and Korea.

Both rooted in tradition, treat skincare routines as a form of self-care. Experts reveal everything you need to know about their techniques and products - because there's no time like the present to make yourself a priority!

J-Beauty is holistic

The Asian beauty craze kicked off with Japan's beauty products, but Korean beauty products successfully captivated global audiences with the rise of K-pop.

'Appreciation for ritual and thoughtfulness,' is how Hinako Sugioka beauty advisor and product curator for Shiko Beauty Collective, describes J-Beauty.

Going beyond the exterior, J-Beauty sees the multi-step act of product application as a sensory experience and part of a holistic platform for self-care.

Instead of lathering lotions in haste, the regiment takes time and patience.

'Through the ordered layering of face products, the massage technique in application, the consciousness of being in the moment, enjoying the process, and not being rushed, rituals are an important part of J-Beauty,' said the expert.

J-Beauty believes skincare should be an indulgent moment of one's day.

'Our products are developed to deliver an experiential moment,' said Kazuko Tatsumoto, Deputy General Manager, ALBION America.

'We carefully chose ingredients so that one can relax with aroma of the products while using them. It is not just about the efficacy and end-results that we care, but we value the enjoyableness of our products.

'Thus, we see skincare as a moment of taking care of yourself.

Beyond skincare, 'In Japan, we take holistic approach to beauty,' said Kazuko. 'Very simple things: such as, eating fresh vegetables and fruits, and taking a hot bath at the end of the day to relax.'

Less steps than K-Beauty

According to Kazuko Tatsumoto, one of the biggest differences between K-Beauty and J-Beauty is the number of steps.

'K-beauty has multiple steps (7-10 steps), while J-beauty skincare is usually 3-4 steps,' said the expert.

There are less steps in the process because Japanese product tend to do more.

'For example, one of the J-beauty’s categories is “Kesyo Sui”, which usually covers 3 steps of K-beauty skincare (Toner, Essence Treatments).'

The correct order to apply skincare products

The order of product application is incredibly important for ingredients to penetrate into the skin.

Hinako recommends layering products from light to rich in this order: essence, serum, lotion, oil and cream.

According to Kazuko, the goal for Japanese women is "Baby's Skin." Meaning smooth, soft, plump, clear and pore-less.

'Thus, for many of Japanese skincare items, rich-hydration and brightening are quite important aspects.'

Albion's Skin Conditioner Essential N is the best-selling item on their site .

It’s an essence that has the longest history in the company (1974) that helps keep skin clear, it's perfect for acne-prone skin.

Lala Vie, Seiso, and Dr. Medion are the top selling brands on Shikobeauty.com.

Beauty when in balance

Japanese culture tells us that beauty lies in the little things and that it's a balancing act of nurture and nature.

'Good skin is largely dependent on genes,' reveals Hinako.

Adding: 'We can make subtle changes (i.e. well-balanced nutrition, quality sleep, managing stress, avoiding sun and smoking, finding some form of enjoyable exercise, spending spending time in nature), they are not quick solutions, but important for long term quality of life, health and beautifully radiant skin.'

Hinako believes Americans over wash and over scrub their faces.

'Gentle cleansing, appropriate moisturizer and SPF during the day are sufficient for most skin.'

Secret weapon products

‘Masks are great for a weekly self-indulgent treat, such as Dr. Medion Spaoxy Gel Mask, which helps firm, plump and hydrate skin,' says Hinako.

Kazuko recommends a Balancing Milk. 'It’s a multi-tasking skin moisturizer that can replace one’s toner and moisturizer in one. It mimics skin's natural moisture factors and balances water and oil levels for improved barrier function and a brighter, healthier complexion.'

The beauty expert also suggests a weekly facial message using Herbal Oil Trinity Fusion to soften and deeply hydrate skin for deeply dehydrated skin.

Compared to French beauty

The French beauty routine is effortless, it's deemed a necessity and focuses on removing skin impurities.

'French skincare is centered on quality, simplicity, minimalism, and appreciation for time tested products,' said Hinako Sugioka.

Hinako believes K-Beauty is more fun loving, playful and novelty seeking.

Head makeup artist for 'Emily in Paris,' Aurélie Payen, tells DailyMail.com that for the French, 'less is is more.'

'My main priority is to maintain the skin as fresh as possible from day one of shooting until the end; and we just shot Emily in Paris over 4 months,' she revealed.

For healthy skin, the makeup artist says the right products are imperative. She is a big fan of Payot's mist.

'I use the mist every day. I apply it during the day to refresh the makeup and use at night after removing the makeup and before applying a night moisturizer.'

With a certain je ne sais quoi approach to skincare, the award-winning makeup artist recommends product experimentation.

'Serums can be mixed with cremes, moisturizers can be combined with foundation, everything can be mixed together,' says Aurélie.

'The most important thing is feeling confident in your skin, then you can do whatever you want.'