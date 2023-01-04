ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

J-Beauty treats skincare routines as a form of self-care

By Pandora Amoratis For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

People all over the world have their own set of health and beauty secrets and everyone could fare well from learning a little bit about them.

Two of the top global beauty regimens are from Japan and Korea.

Both rooted in tradition, treat skincare routines as a form of self-care. Experts reveal everything you need to know about their techniques and products - because there's no time like the present to make yourself a priority!

J-Beauty is holistic

The Asian beauty craze kicked off with Japan's beauty products, but Korean beauty products successfully captivated global audiences with the rise of K-pop.

'Appreciation for ritual and thoughtfulness,' is how Hinako Sugioka beauty advisor and product curator for Shiko Beauty Collective, describes J-Beauty.

Going beyond the exterior, J-Beauty sees the multi-step act of product application as a sensory experience and part of a holistic platform for self-care.

Instead of lathering lotions in haste, the regiment takes time and patience.

'Through the ordered layering of face products, the massage technique in application, the consciousness of being in the moment, enjoying the process, and not being rushed, rituals are an important part of J-Beauty,' said the expert.

J-Beauty believes skincare should be an indulgent moment of one's day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnsh5_0k2Wsc8u00

'Our products are developed to deliver an experiential moment,' said Kazuko Tatsumoto, Deputy General Manager, ALBION America.

'We carefully chose ingredients so that one can relax with aroma of the products while using them. It is not just about the efficacy and end-results that we care, but we value the enjoyableness of our products.

'Thus, we see skincare as a moment of taking care of yourself.

Beyond skincare, 'In Japan, we take holistic approach to beauty,' said Kazuko. 'Very simple things: such as, eating fresh vegetables and fruits, and taking a hot bath at the end of the day to relax.'

Less steps than K-Beauty

According to Kazuko Tatsumoto, one of the biggest differences between K-Beauty and J-Beauty is the number of steps.

'K-beauty has multiple steps (7-10 steps), while J-beauty skincare is usually 3-4 steps,' said the expert.

There are less steps in the process because Japanese product tend to do more.

'For example, one of the J-beauty’s categories is “Kesyo Sui”, which usually covers 3 steps of K-beauty skincare (Toner, Essence Treatments).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KMNm_0k2Wsc8u00

The correct order to apply skincare products

The order of product application is incredibly important for ingredients to penetrate into the skin.

Hinako recommends layering products from light to rich in this order: essence, serum, lotion, oil and cream.

According to Kazuko, the goal for Japanese women is "Baby's Skin." Meaning smooth, soft, plump, clear and pore-less.

'Thus, for many of Japanese skincare items, rich-hydration and brightening are quite important aspects.'

Albion's Skin Conditioner Essential N is the best-selling item on their site .

It’s an essence that has the longest history in the company (1974) that helps keep skin clear, it's perfect for acne-prone skin.

Lala Vie, Seiso, and Dr. Medion are the top selling brands on Shikobeauty.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rf2OG_0k2Wsc8u00

Beauty when in balance

Japanese culture tells us that beauty lies in the little things and that it's a balancing act of nurture and nature.

'Good skin is largely dependent on genes,' reveals Hinako.

Adding: 'We can make subtle changes (i.e. well-balanced nutrition, quality sleep, managing stress, avoiding sun and smoking, finding some form of enjoyable exercise, spending spending time in nature), they are not quick solutions, but important for long term quality of life, health and beautifully radiant skin.'

Hinako believes Americans over wash and over scrub their faces.

'Gentle cleansing, appropriate moisturizer and SPF during the day are sufficient for most skin.'

Secret weapon products

‘Masks are great for a weekly self-indulgent treat, such as Dr. Medion Spaoxy Gel Mask, which helps firm, plump and hydrate skin,' says Hinako.

Kazuko recommends a Balancing Milk. 'It’s a multi-tasking skin moisturizer that can replace one’s toner and moisturizer in one. It mimics skin's natural moisture factors and balances water and oil levels for improved barrier function and a brighter, healthier complexion.'

The beauty expert also suggests a weekly facial message using Herbal Oil Trinity Fusion to soften and deeply hydrate skin for deeply dehydrated skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3eaF_0k2Wsc8u00

Compared to French beauty

The French beauty routine is effortless, it's deemed a necessity and focuses on removing skin impurities.

'French skincare is centered on quality, simplicity, minimalism, and appreciation for time tested products,' said Hinako Sugioka.

Hinako believes K-Beauty is more fun loving, playful and novelty seeking.

Head makeup artist for 'Emily in Paris,' Aurélie Payen, tells DailyMail.com that for the French, 'less is is more.'

'My main priority is to maintain the skin as fresh as possible from day one of shooting until the end; and we just shot Emily in Paris over 4 months,' she revealed.

For healthy skin, the makeup artist says the right products are imperative. She is a big fan of Payot's mist.

'I use the mist every day. I apply it during the day to refresh the makeup and use at night after removing the makeup and before applying a night moisturizer.'

With a certain je ne sais quoi approach to skincare, the award-winning makeup artist recommends product experimentation.

'Serums can be mixed with cremes, moisturizers can be combined with foundation, everything can be mixed together,' says Aurélie.

'The most important thing is feeling confident in your skin, then you can do whatever you want.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1HDG_0k2Wsc8u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fpXh_0k2Wsc8u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46y8Qb_0k2Wsc8u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn98y_0k2Wsc8u00

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
StyleCaster

This $10 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
shefinds

This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist

Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Vogue Magazine

An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
Us Weekly

This Futuristic Vitamin C Skincare System Is Hyperpigmentation’s Worst Enemy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sick of not loving your complexion? If hyperpigmentation is all you can see when you look in the mirror, you’re far from alone. Hyperpigmentation can be caused by a variety of factors, including sun damage, acne scarring and […]
SheKnows

Last Chance to Score 20% Off Dermelect’s Top-Rated Age-Defying Skincare Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though the new year has started, we’re still embracing all of the post-holiday beauty sales. After all, it’s the best time to treat yourself, right? If you still need to swap in some new skincare products for the year ahead, make sure that Dermelect products make the cut. The brand has some potent formulas that work “miracles” on sagging skin and wrinkles, according to shoppers. And right now, you can save 20 percent sitewide when you spend $60 or...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The Best Tea Tree Oil and Mint Shampoo - 2022

DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Tea...
CNET

Score 50% Off Beauty Steals at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event

Ready to give your skin a new routine in 2023 with all new products? In Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event you can get daily beauty steals for 50% off. This event runs through Jan. 21, so that means you have ample opportunity to pick up your favorite products for half the price.
housebeautiful.com

Interior design trends 2023: Top 7 trends influencing our homes

In 2023, we're having a bit of fun with design. Interior trends are embracing a bit of whimsy in the form of playful dopamine dressing, we're looking towards the seventies for our references and a refreshed colour palette, and warmth, comfort and relaxation will be at the forefront of our design decisions.
KGET 17

Best conditioner for bleached hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
POPSUGAR

MAC Is Launching Skin Care — Here's My Unfiltered Review

MAC Cosmetics is branching out into skin care with the Hyper Skin line. The three-piece collection features a moisturizer, a serum, and an oil cleanser. Our editor tried all three products and is sharing a review on her favorite. MAC Cosmetics is one of the most notable makeup brands on...
shefinds

4 Morning Habits That Reduce Undereye Circles, Experts Say

So you woke up with dark circles under your eyes — again. Whether you enjoyed a luxurious eight hours of sleep or you barely scraped by with four hours, circles can simply be part of your genetics or may be more obvious on you because you have a lighter skin tone. Whatever the case, embracing what you have and figuring out a few makeup and skincare tricks of the trade to make circles less obvious can feel less frustrating than trying to wish them away altogether. Nevena Tomic, the founder of La Beaute Fatale cosmetics and skincare, relies on these four morning habits that can reduce undereye circles.
housebeautiful.com

How to choose interiors that spark joy and make you feel happy

Perhaps it goes without saying, but your home should be your happy place. When you walk through the front door, your home should make your heart lift – it should be your sanctuary, your safe place, and somewhere that reflects your personality and how you want to live. Yet...
Well+Good

‘I’m a Ceramicist, and This Is My Exact Routine for Restoring Moisture in My Dry, Clay-Covered Hands’

Winter weather does frightful things to skin, often causing it to dry out and become prone to cracking, flaking, itching, and more—but that's actually not the reason why I have dry hands this season. Sure, dry heat and icy temps contribute to my mitt's lack of moisture, however, they’re merely a supporting act in the hydration heist that occurs on a daily basis.
The Verge

L’Oréal’s new makeup applicator uses AR to give you the perfect brow

L’Oréal is no slouch when it comes to gadgets. Like Dyson, L’Oréal has been pushing the game in beauty tech for the past few years, announcing neat gizmos like wearable UV and pH sensors. This year is no different. For CES 2023, the company is announcing two makeup gadgets: Brow Magic, which uses AR to create and draw your perfect brow, and HAPTA, an accessible lipstick applicator prototype.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

719K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy