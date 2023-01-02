New year, New Amsterdam. The popular NBC medical drama is the latest broadcast show to get the Netflix bump. The first two seasons were added to Netflix yesterday, and the show's at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 list today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. The show stars Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin, an inspirational director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, the oldest hospital in New York. The show is about to end after five seasons, with the finale airing on NBC on Jan. 17, so its addition to Netflix means it's getting set up for a second life on streaming. Today's No. 1 show is still Kaleidoscope (what order did you watch it in?), and the No. 1 movie is still Glass Onion (did you see the twist coming?). And The Witcher: Blood Origin has slid off the list entirely less than two weeks after its release, a disappointing outcome for the spin-off prequel for which Netflix had high hopes.

