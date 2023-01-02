Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: January 2023’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up some incredible content this January in the form of films and specials that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to transport you on an epic international and multi-lingual journey from the comforts of home. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or funny, Netflix has got you covered Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming in January.
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
WLWT 5
Here's a look at the movies coming to theaters in January
If you want to start the new year off with a trip to the movies, you'll have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for a thriller or a heartfelt story, here's a look at what's coming to the big screen in January. Jan. 6. "M3GAN"
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 4
New year, New Amsterdam. The popular NBC medical drama is the latest broadcast show to get the Netflix bump. The first two seasons were added to Netflix yesterday, and the show's at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 list today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. The show stars Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin, an inspirational director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, the oldest hospital in New York. The show is about to end after five seasons, with the finale airing on NBC on Jan. 17, so its addition to Netflix means it's getting set up for a second life on streaming. Today's No. 1 show is still Kaleidoscope (what order did you watch it in?), and the No. 1 movie is still Glass Onion (did you see the twist coming?). And The Witcher: Blood Origin has slid off the list entirely less than two weeks after its release, a disappointing outcome for the spin-off prequel for which Netflix had high hopes.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Popculture
Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week
A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
HBO Max removes hundreds of classic animated episodes from streamer
Episodes of Looney Tunes and The Flintstones have been removed from HBO Max
ComicBook
The Consultant Trailer Starring Christoph Waltz Released by Prime Video
Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for The Consultant, a new dark comedy from MGM and starring Christoph Waltz. The series is set for release next month, and stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O'Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero (who left Prime's The Boys spinoff Gen V to take this gig) as Patti.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 3
We're back from winter break, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is, as expected, waiting for us in the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list following the Dec. 21 release of Season 3. Former No. 1 Three Pines, Alfred Molina's detective series, is at No. 2, while Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge returns to the Top 5 and Ethan Hawke's horror movie The Black Phone sits at No. 4. New releases Coach Prime, about Deion Sanders' historic season as a college football coach, and Wildcat, a documentary about a war vet overcoming PTSD with the help of a jungle cat, are the newest additions to the list.
Comments / 0