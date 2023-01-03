Read full article on original website
RVIA’s Bryan Ritchie is Now VP of Standards
Bryan Ritchie has been promoted to vice president of standards for the RV Industry Association’s standards department. Ritchie joined RVIA in April 2021 as the senior director of standards and has been making a significant impact on the industry ever since, according to his employer. He has taken the lead on many projects, such as the roll-out of standards training on the self-regulatory inspection program for association members. He also guided negotiations with Washington state to help reduce plan approval times, led the planned reorganization of NFPA 1192, and improved software that helped RVIA inspectors better utilize their inspection results.
Gathering Clouds and Growing Turbulence
Businesses are preparing for a more challenging operating environment in 2023. After two years of frenetic commercial activity fueled by a post-pandemic recovery, strengthening headwinds will tap the brakes on a robust economy. Among the culprits: rising inflation, higher interest rates, a softening housing market, continuing supply chain disruptions, declining capital investments, and escalating costs for wages and energy.
