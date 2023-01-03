Bryan Ritchie has been promoted to vice president of standards for the RV Industry Association’s standards department. Ritchie joined RVIA in April 2021 as the senior director of standards and has been making a significant impact on the industry ever since, according to his employer. He has taken the lead on many projects, such as the roll-out of standards training on the self-regulatory inspection program for association members. He also guided negotiations with Washington state to help reduce plan approval times, led the planned reorganization of NFPA 1192, and improved software that helped RVIA inspectors better utilize their inspection results.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO