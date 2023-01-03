ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

rv-pro.com

Cortes Campers’ Deal with Pete’s RV Expands Market by Six States

US Lighting Group, makers of Cortes Campers, said it has signed Pete’s RV Center as a Cortes dealership that will carry the fiberglass RV travel trailers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, South Carolina and Maine. Pete’s RV Center has been in business selling travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes for more than 70 years.
INDIANA STATE

