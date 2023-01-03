Read full article on original website
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development
Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff
Projected NWSL Top Pick Registers for Draft, Decommitting From Stanford
U.S. women’s national team star Alyssa Thompson, 18, has officially become eligible for next week’s draft.
Cortes Campers’ Deal with Pete’s RV Expands Market by Six States
US Lighting Group, makers of Cortes Campers, said it has signed Pete’s RV Center as a Cortes dealership that will carry the fiberglass RV travel trailers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana, South Carolina and Maine. Pete’s RV Center has been in business selling travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes for more than 70 years.
