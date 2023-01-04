ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 22

NothingButTheTruth!
3d ago

HPD is a huge accomplice to these illegal fireworks. nothing gonna change when they pick them up straight off the shipping containers when they come in.

Reply(5)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy