Maryland State

Andrei Tapalaga

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Fight Both COVID and Cancer

University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center researchers have published new research on GRP78, a protein implicated in both COVID-19 and numerous forms of cancer, as well as a new drug that interferes with its effects. While vaccination can provide potentially life-saving protection against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Healthline

Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?

Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
POZ

HIV-Positive Patients with Cancer May Have Accelerated Biological Aging

Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17-20. Due...
yourerie

Your Health: signs of pancreatic cancer

Do you know the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer? If you don’t, you’re not alone. According to a new survey, more than 80% of adults are not aware of any signs of pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S....
Harvard Health

Killing cancer with cancer

Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. From the lab of Khalid Shah, Harvard-affiliated BWH investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Health

How Is Lung Cancer Treated?

The type of lung cancer you have and stage of cancer you are in will determine your treatment plan. Treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, and more.
dallasexpress.com

Scientists May be Close to Cancer Vaccine

Doctors are reportedly one step closer to treating and preventing glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new research, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, represents the culmination of decades of cancer treatment research. Harvard University scientists developed the apparently promising vaccine by genetically engineering brain cancer cells. Perhaps most...
brytfmonline.com

5 signs of skin cancer

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), skin cancer accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of this disease in Brazil. Each year, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) records about 185,000 new cases of this type of cancer alone. Dr. Adriana Villarinho, a dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society...
Cancer Health

Brad’s Dilemma: Eating Right During Cancer Treatment

When Brad McDearman, 60, an urban economics researcher for the Brookings Institution who lives in Baltimore, was treated for metastatic colorectal cancer in 2018, he was eager to adopt the best diet to reduce the risk of his cancer progressing. And he knew what that meant: a plant-based diet with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Healthline

Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?

Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
MedicalXpress

Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication

Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...

