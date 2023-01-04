Read full article on original website
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Fight Both COVID and Cancer
University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center researchers have published new research on GRP78, a protein implicated in both COVID-19 and numerous forms of cancer, as well as a new drug that interferes with its effects. While vaccination can provide potentially life-saving protection against...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're super...
HIV-Positive Patients with Cancer May Have Accelerated Biological Aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17-20. Due...
yourerie
Your Health: signs of pancreatic cancer
Do you know the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer? If you don’t, you’re not alone. According to a new survey, more than 80% of adults are not aware of any signs of pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S....
Harvard Health
Killing cancer with cancer
Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. From the lab of Khalid Shah, Harvard-affiliated BWH investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
How Is Lung Cancer Treated?
The type of lung cancer you have and stage of cancer you are in will determine your treatment plan. Treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, and more.
dallasexpress.com
Scientists May be Close to Cancer Vaccine
Doctors are reportedly one step closer to treating and preventing glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new research, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, represents the culmination of decades of cancer treatment research. Harvard University scientists developed the apparently promising vaccine by genetically engineering brain cancer cells. Perhaps most...
brytfmonline.com
5 signs of skin cancer
According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), skin cancer accounts for 33% of all diagnoses of this disease in Brazil. Each year, the National Cancer Institute (INCA) records about 185,000 new cases of this type of cancer alone. Dr. Adriana Villarinho, a dermatologist and member of the Brazilian Society...
Brad’s Dilemma: Eating Right During Cancer Treatment
When Brad McDearman, 60, an urban economics researcher for the Brookings Institution who lives in Baltimore, was treated for metastatic colorectal cancer in 2018, he was eager to adopt the best diet to reduce the risk of his cancer progressing. And he knew what that meant: a plant-based diet with...
New cancer vaccine makes cancer cells kill their own family
Imagine experiencing multiple painful headaches every single day. Sometimes those headaches even feel like somebody is stabbing a pin or a knife inside your head, and you can’t do anything about it. How would you feel?. Unfortunately, that’s the kind of pain many brain cancer patients have to deal...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
