ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA
The Stranger

The Story SPD's Retail Theft Operation Told: Shoplifters Are Poor

I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Police Department's recent Retail Theft Operation. Its location: A downtown drugstore; its result: "11 shoplifting suspects" arrested. How it went down: SPD detectives worked very closely with "loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store." In this manner, the detectives watched a number of people "gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay." After officers caught these people, pictures were taken of the items whose ownership was not transferred by the market's universal equivalent, cash. The SPD's Twitter post composed of these pictures captured over 320,000 views.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel

Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix

In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood

One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood protestors, city council concerned about opioid treatment facility near Boys and Girls club

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Some people in Lynnwood are concerned about an opioid treatment facility that could soon open near a Boys and Girls club. The Lynnwood City Council met to discuss concerns over the treatment facility Tuesday night. Dozens of protestors packed the meeting, saying the location is an issue for the community as it's just feet away from the after-school program.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy