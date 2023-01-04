Read full article on original website
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
No Sawant announcement yet but another Seattle City Council incumbent won’t seek reelection
Another Seattle City Council incumbent is stepping aside as District 3’s Kshama Sawant, the longest serving member on the council, has yet to say if she plans to run again in 2023. Wallingford, Roosevelt and the University District 4 rep Alex Pedersen said Tuesday he will not seek reelection....
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seattle police arrest man after attempting to attack woman in Chinatown-International District
A man was arrested after attacking a woman in the Chinatown-International District early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 6:20 a.m., a woman told police she was walking in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South when a man began to continuously call out to her.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
KUOW
Suspects in Christmas grid attacks planned additional crimes, prosecutors say
The men charged with attacking four substations in Pierce County on Christmas Day were plotting even more attacks on the power grid before they were arrested, according to federal prosecutors. On Friday, prosecutors convinced a federal judge to keep Matthew Greenwood of Puyallup behind bars until he goes to trial....
Moonlighting Snohomish County deputy resigns after being charged with organized retail theft
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
q13fox.com
Man arrested for attacking woman in Seattle's International District
SEATTLE - A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday, suspected of attacking a woman in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The woman was walking to work at 6:20 a.m. near Fifth Ave S and S Weller St, and said a man was calling out to her from the street. She told him...
The Stranger
The Story SPD's Retail Theft Operation Told: Shoplifters Are Poor
I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Police Department's recent Retail Theft Operation. Its location: A downtown drugstore; its result: "11 shoplifting suspects" arrested. How it went down: SPD detectives worked very closely with "loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store." In this manner, the detectives watched a number of people "gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay." After officers caught these people, pictures were taken of the items whose ownership was not transferred by the market's universal equivalent, cash. The SPD's Twitter post composed of these pictures captured over 320,000 views.
q13fox.com
Police: Man shot in Seattle's Miller Park neighborhood, no suspect identified
SEATTLE - Police seek a suspect who shot and injured a man in Seattle’s Miller Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near 23rd Ave E and E John St at 11:18 p.m. They arrived and found a trail of blood in an alleyway, which led into a nearby apartment building and to a unit.
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
The Stranger
Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix
In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
Seattle, Washington
Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood
One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
Lynnwood protestors, city council concerned about opioid treatment facility near Boys and Girls club
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Some people in Lynnwood are concerned about an opioid treatment facility that could soon open near a Boys and Girls club. The Lynnwood City Council met to discuss concerns over the treatment facility Tuesday night. Dozens of protestors packed the meeting, saying the location is an issue for the community as it's just feet away from the after-school program.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
californiaexaminer.net
Women Were Stabbed Inside A Bothell Apartment The Suspect Spent Hours Barricading Himself
On Wednesday, there were terrifying moments inside a Bothell apartment as police claim a man brutally stabbed a lady before barricading himself inside for many hours. On the Bothell-Everett Highway, a complex was the scene of the standoff. With what were deemed to be “life-threatening injuries,” the woman was transferred...
capitolhillseattle.com
A decade later, checking in on what comes next for a Capitol Hill development once at the center of the Seattle debate over microhousing
An East Capitol Hill apartment development that became a centerpoint in Seattle’s early debates over microhousing has had an interesting decade and what comes next might say a little about the tiny apartment units and the industry that created them. Neighbors around 17th Ave E and E Olive St....
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
q13fox.com
Police: 5 teens fled robbery in stolen vehicles, tried to lose police inside Federal Way mall
SEATTLE - Five teen boys were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly robbed a man in Ballard, fled to Federal Way in stolen vehicles and then tried to shake police inside a mall. Around noon, officers responded to a report of an assault and a robbery in the 6500 block...
Comments / 3